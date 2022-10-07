Oman Insurance Company rebrands itself as Sukoon

Dahua’s participation at Gitex Global 2022 affirms the company’s commitment to the region and its partners in the security and display solutions market.
Oman Insurance, a leading insurer in the UAE and GCC, has rebranded itself as Sukoon. The company unveiled the new corporate logo at the iconic Burj Khalifa on October 6, 2022.
The grand reveal happened at an event attended by the company’s Chairman, board members, partners and members of the press.
Abdul Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair, Chairman of Oman Insurance Company now referred to as “Sukoon”, said: “With a vision to develop local expertise and a solution to protect people, my father Abdullah Al Ghurair launched Oman Insurance in 1975, almost half a century ago. A lot has been achieved and much impressive progress has been made in all these years to prepare ourselves for the future of insurance. Today, the company is amongst the best, strongest and most customer-centric insurers in the region. It is the right time for us to reflect these changes and our values in a new brand.”
Sukoon means peace of mind in Arabic, Urdu and Hindi - the 3 most widely spoken languages in the region. The brandmark represents two human hands coming together, vividly depicting a sense of security and protection for customers, reflecting again peace of mind with the brand.
“In the last 3 years, we carried out extensive market research and brought together some of the world's best-in-class rebranding experts to guide and advise us. We have gone through several focus groups, interviews, and surveys. We have tested dozens of names, logos and colours to finally select Sukoon. This rebranding represents a new, exciting chapter for us following our successful transformation in the past years, centered around building a rock-solid company and delivering an unrivalled quality of service to our 800,000+ clients,” said Jean-Louis Laurent Josi, CEO of Sukoon.
“Sukoon is a new starting point where leveraging our foundations, we will develop an exceptional insurance platform with the objective of providing an unmatched customer experience and unrivalled insurance expertise in the region. We will achieve this by investing massively in our transformation with dozens of projects in the pipeline focused on digital, partnerships and international development, notably with our Lloyd’s syndicate,” he concluded.
Bank to showcase digital and technological innovations in collaboration with the Ministry of AI, Coders HQ, DIFC Fintech Hive and Microsoft among others.
Under the agreement, Eshraq will receive a purchase price of Dh33.1 million plus a profit and earnout payment linked to the performance of the development over the next 4 years.
Ittihad Paper Mill exports to 70 markets around the world including US and in Europe.
Championship welcomed over 430 competitors, with Waqar Al Hammadi being named the winner.
Economists at the World Bank said in their latest Mena Economic Update that the Middle East and North Africa region’s economies also will grow by 5.5 per cent in 2022, the fastest rate since 2016, and by 3.5 per cent in 2023
Providing customers with utmost security and increasing the transparency of the Banks online services.
Aims to provide Fintech intelligence and financial inclusion to the unserved demographics in the region