Oman Cables targets data centre boom with new power cable launch

The Middle East’s rapidly expanding data centre sector, coupled with growing investments in electrification and renewable energy projects, is creating fresh demand for advanced power infrastructure across the region. As governments and private investors pour billions into artificial intelligence, cloud computing and digital transformation initiatives, utilities and infrastructure developers are looking for technologies that can support increasingly power-intensive operations.

Against this backdrop, Oman Cables Industry (OCI) will unveil a new low-voltage power cable at Middle East Energy 2026 in Dubai, positioning the product as a solution for projects where space efficiency, flexibility and reliable power transmission are becoming critical requirements.

The company will showcase its OCI-UltraFlex cable during the three-day exhibition, which opens on September 1. According to OCI, regional data centre capacity is projected to grow from about 1 gigawatt today to 3.3 gigawatts by 2030, reflecting the rapid expansion of digital infrastructure driven by AI workloads, cloud services and growing connectivity demands.

As data centres become larger and more complex, operators are increasingly focused on reducing installation challenges and maximizing available space while maintaining network reliability. These requirements are also influencing broader investments in power transmission, distribution and electrification projects across the region.

Erkan Aydogdu, Chief Executive of Oman Cables Industry, said the shift is transforming expectations for power infrastructure. “The infrastructure equation in our region is changing. Electrification, renewable energy and the rapid growth of data centers are placing new demands on power systems and the technologies behind them,” he added.

The company said OCI-UltraFlex has been designed for applications where flexibility and efficient cable routing are important, including high-density facilities such as data centres. Alongside the new product, OCI will showcase its broader portfolio of solutions for data centres and power infrastructure projects.

The launch comes as competition intensifies among manufacturers seeking to support the Middle East’s infrastructure ambitions. Countries across the Gulf are accelerating efforts to attract hyperscale data centres, expand renewable energy capacity and modernise electricity networks as part of wider economic diversification strategies.

Aydogdu said customers are looking beyond traditional cable products and increasingly seeking solutions tailored to the evolving demands of energy and digital infrastructure projects. “The market increasingly needs partners who can turn engineering expertise into solutions for real infrastructure challenges. At Oman Cables, this is where we are focusing our sustainability-led innovation: helping customers build infrastructure that performs with confidence today and is ready for what comes next,” he noted.

Founded more than four decades ago, Oman Cables serves as Prysmian’s regional headquarters for the Middle East, Africa and Türkiye. The company combines regional manufacturing operations with access to the group’s global research, development and engineering capabilities, targeting infrastructure sectors ranging from power transmission and distribution to renewable energy and digital networks.

As the region’s digital economy expands and electricity demand continues to rise, suppliers across the power value chain are increasingly aligning their product development strategies with the needs of data centres, smart grids and next-generation energy projects. Oman Cables’ latest launch reflects that broader industry trend.