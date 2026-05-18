Oman awards 2.7GW hybrid renewable project to deliver round-the-clock clean power

Oman has awarded a large-scale renewable energy project combining wind, solar and battery storage, marking a shift towards round-the-clock clean power supply as the country reshapes its energy mix.

The agreement, signed by Nama Power and Water Procurement and O-Green, covers a 2.7-gigawatt project in Mahout and Duqm designed to deliver continuous renewable electricity.

The development is among the world’s largest hybrid renewable projects, integrating solar photovoltaic generation, wind power and battery energy storage to address intermittency challenges and ensure a stable electricity supply throughout the day.

The project is expected to provide firm capacity of around 770 megawatts, allowing greater integration of renewable energy into the grid and supporting the country’s carbon reduction goals under Oman Vision 2040.

Officials said the move reflects a broader transition from standalone renewable projects to integrated systems capable of supporting energy-intensive sectors such as data centres, advanced industries and green fuels.

Mustafa bin Mohammed Al Hinai, chief executive of O-Green, said the agreement marked “an important milestone in accelerating the implementation of continuous renewable energy projects” aligned with national targets.

Ahmed bin Salim Al Abri, chief executive of Nama Power and Water Procurement, said the project represents “an important step in the transformation journey of Oman’s energy sector”, adding that it would help expand the grid’s capacity to absorb more clean energy.

The project is also expected to strengthen Oman’s position in developing large-scale integrated renewable systems that can deliver dispatchable power, while supporting energy security and sustainability objectives.

O-Green, a partnership between OQ Alternative Energy and Naqaa Sustainable Energy, is developing a pipeline of renewable projects exceeding 11 gigawatts, alongside battery storage capacity aimed at supporting the country’s long-term clean energy ambitions.