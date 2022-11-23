Oil prices slip 3% on Russian oil price cap talks

The sukuk, which mature in five years, were sold at 155 basis points (bps) over US Treasuries, tightened from initial guidance of around 175bps over after demand topped $1.6 billion
Oil prices fell by more than $2 a barrel on Wednesday as the Group of Seven (G7) nations looked at a price cap on Russian oil above where the crude grade is currently trading.
Brent crude futures fell $2.71, or 3.07 per cent, to $85.65 a barrel at 1314GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down $2.39, or 2.95 per cent, at $78.56 a barrel.
Both contracts rose by more than $1/bbl earlier in the day, but “pared gains following reports that the G7 price cap on Russian oil could be above the level it is trading at the moment”, said Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS.
G7 nations are looking at a price cap on Russian seaborne oil in the range of $65-70/bbl, according to a European official on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Urals crude delivered to northwest Europe is trading around $62-$63/bbl, although it is higher in the Mediterranean at around $67-$68/bbl, according to Refinitiv data.
A senior US Treasury official said on Tuesday that the price cap will probably be adjusted a few times a year.
The news added to demand concerns relating to top crude oil importer China, which has been grappling with a surge in Covid-19 cases, with Shanghai tightening rules late on Tuesday.
Also adding pressure was an OECD economic outlook that sees a deceleration in global economic expansion next year.
“On the bright side, the OECD does not envisage a global recession and maybe this helped oil prices and stocks strengthen further,” said analyst Tamas Varga at PVM Oil Associates.
The market also awaits the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s November policy meeting due at 1900 GMT for clues on possible economic contraction and further rate hikes, Varga said.
The price decline was limited by a fall in US crude inventories, which were down by about 4.8 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 18, data from the American Petroleum Institute showed, according to market sources.
US stock data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due at 1530GMT on Wednesday. — Reuters
The third quarter was also characterised by the rise of a new ransomware family called Black Basta
The world’s busiest airport for international passengers raises its forecast for this year by 1.5 million to 64.3 million after passenger traffic nearly tripled in the third quarter from the same period last year
Amid the effects of Russia's war in Ukraine, "growth has lost momentum, high inflation is proving persistent, confidence has weakened, and uncertainty is high," OECD said in its latest forecast.
Single Premium Wealth Creator Plan is an equity linked whole life plan
Overall, GDP growth is projected to reach above six per cent in 2022, higher than the previous forecast, and recording a remarkable increase from a 3.8 per cent surge in 2021
The iconic project sprawls over a eight million square feet area. It is comprised of 90 acres of greens and open spaces, offering five- to six-bedroom villas, and one- to four-bedroom apartments
CEO tells Khaleej Times about the developer's activities for the years ahead