Oil prices rise on US drawdown, Chinese fears weigh

The UAE also offers more than 40 Free Zones, 20 of which are in Dubai. These zones allow foreign business owners to benefit from complete lifetime tax exemption and 50 years of corporate tax exemption
Oil prices rose on Wednesday after data suggested a larger than expected draw in U.S. crude stockpiles, but gains were capped by growing concerns over demand in China and a snow storm that is expected to hit U.S. travel.
Brent crude futures were up 93 cents, or 1.15 per cent, at $80.92 a barrel by 1040GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 80 cents, or 1.05 per cent, to $77.03. Both contracts had risen by more than $1 earlier in the session.
US crude inventories fell by about 3.1 million barrels in the week to December 16, said market sources, citing data from the American Petroleum Institute. Nine analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a drop of 1.7 million barrels. Official government data is due at 1530GMT.
Prices were also boosted by comments from Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, who said on Tuesday that the heavily criticised move by Opec+ to cut oil output turned out to be the right decision.
The comments suggest that Opec+ may continue to keep supply tight, said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng.
Potentially curtailing oil demand, huge parts of the United States are forecast to face heavy snow that is likely to cause flight delays and impassable roads during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.
Worries about surging Covid-19 cases in China as the country begins dismantling its zero-COVID policy kept oil prices from moving higher.
However, China’s crude oil imports from Russia in November rose 17 per cent year on year as Chinese refiners rushed to secure more cargoes ahead of a price cap imposed by the Group of Seven nations and an EU embargo from December 5.
Overall, Russian oil exports fell by 11 per cent month on month for December 1-20 after the European Union’s embargo on Russian oil came into force, the Kommersant daily reported. — Reuters
Acquiring Target Engineering further strengthens Alec’s established capabilities in marine and industrial construction while enabling the construction company to mark its entry into the oil and gas sector
From September 2020 to March 2022, UAE-Israel non-oil trade surpassed $2.5 billion, while it reached $1.06 billion in the first three months of 2022 – five times the total from the same period in 2021
The high-value luxury property occupies three floors (73-75) comprising of four bedrooms, a majlis area, a private elevator, double height ceilings and offers amazing 360-degree views of the Dubai skyline
Valued at Dh8 billion and containing 4,000 homes spread over seven gated districts, Masaar features a nature-inspired master plan containing more than 50,000 trees
Oil prices have been buoyed by US plans to buy up to three million barrels of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve after this year’s record release of 180 million barrels