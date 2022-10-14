Oil prices fall on recession worries, but supply cuts support

The UAE's telecom operator aims to play a key role in the digital agenda of the UAE markets ensuring that 5G is the technology that is going to take the country to the next level
Oil prices dropped in a choppy trading session on Friday as global recession fears and weak oil demand, especially in China, outweighed support from a large cut to the OPEC+ supply target.
Brent crude futures were down $1.49, or 1.6 per cent, at $93.08 a barrel at 1330GMT while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.64, or 1.8 per cent, to $87.47.
The Brent and WTI contracts both oscillated between positive and negative territory on Friday but were down around five per cent on the week after two weeks of gains on concern over the global economy.
China, the world’s largest crude oil importer, has been fighting Covid flare-ups after a week-long holiday. The country’s infection tally is small by global standards, but it adheres to a zero-Covid policy that is weighing heavily on economic activity and thus oil demand.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Thursday cut its oil demand forecast for this and next year, warning of a potential global recession.
US core inflation recorded its biggest annual increase in 40 years, reinforcing views that interest rates would stay higher for longer with the risk of a global recession. The next US interest rate decision is due on November 1-2.
“The significant downward corrections of (oil) demand forecasts, above all for next year, have been depressing prices,” Commerzbank analysts said.
“We envisage little further downside potential, however. The market is set to be just about balanced despite weaker demand in the first half of the year due to the Opec+ production cuts.”
The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together known as Opec+, last week announced a two million barrel per day (bpd) cut to oil production targets.
Underproduction among the group means this will probably translate to a one million bpd cut, the IEA estimates.
Saudi Arabia and the United States, meanwhile, have clashed over the decision.
Oil prices were also supported by a steep drawdown in US distillate stocks, though there has been a larger than expected surge in US crude oil in storage. — Reuters
The UAE's telecom operator aims to play a key role in the digital agenda of the UAE markets ensuring that 5G is the technology that is going to take the country to the next level
Phase 2 to support 8,000 startups & SMEs in the UAE and transform over 20 startups into unicorns by 2031
The retail giant plans to list the IPO next year, but did not disclose the size of the offering.
Group to strengthen its investment capabilities and unlock maximum potential for tech startups through e& capital that is powered by $250 million VC Fund
DMCC and Etihad ESCO sign agreement at Wetex to deliver a 6.3MW solar parking shade project across 17 locations in the JLT District, expected to provide over 7,612 MWh annually
New facility will strengthen the entire ecosystem of the Logistics District, thanks to its innovative solutions and best sustainable practices
The 41-storey tower is abounded with amenities and facilities from hydroponic walls to sky gym, lazy river, youth fountain, a beauty bar with outdoor spa, and more
The Saudi pavilion seeks to boost the Saudi best-in-class technology products and services at one of the world’s largest tech show