Oil price stability reflects correct Opec+ policy

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. — AP file photo

By Reuters Published: Tue 17 Jan 2023, 7:21 PM

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that oil price stability showed the kingdom was correct in its position during last year’s row with the United States over the Opec+ decision to reduce oil output targets.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said his country, the world’s top oil exporter, has a responsibility to continue to provide that stability to oil markets and world economies and that Riyadh would have a robust dialogue with traditional ally Washington to continue to work through any issues.

He said Saudi Arabia was committed to the clean energy future but that there was a need to ensure reliability in traditional forms of energy at the same time. — Reuters