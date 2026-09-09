Oil nears $100 as fresh Middle East strikes raise supply risks

Brent nears $99.33 a barrel and WTI reaches $94.34 as Houthi strikes on Saudi cities and US-Iran clashes stoke fears of deeper oil supply disruption

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 9 Sept 2026, 9:41 AM UPDATED: Wed 9 Sept 2026, 9:42 AM
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Oil prices rose for the fourth straight session, gaining more than $1 ​in early trade on Wednesday after renewed attacks across ‌the Middle East heightened worries about supply disruptions.

Brent crude futures rose 1.4 per cent, to $99.33 a barrel by 0212 GMT (6.12 am UAE time), while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $94.34 ​a barrel, up 1.4 per cent.

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Brent crude prices have jumped by ​a quarter since early August as hopes for a ⁠permanent resolution to the six-month-old war faded and as fighting flared ​again, with prices fast approaching the key $100-a-barrel mark.

The Middle East war intensified ​on Tuesday with Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen launching strikes on several Saudi cities, further embroiling a US ally in the conflict.

The US forces hit multiple ​Iranian oil tankers and Iran targeted a US base in ​Jordan.

“Recent developments only reinforce the view that we are still some way from ‌a ⁠restart in (peace) talks. In the meantime, the market is likely to continue to price in a sizeable risk premium,” ING analysts said in a note.

The latest attacks threaten to deepen disruptions to Middle ​East oil supplies, ​already strained ⁠by strikes on regional energy infrastructure and key shipping lanes.

While Saudi Arabia has diverted some exports away ​from the Strait of Hormuz, any sustained attacks ​on ⁠the kingdom could complicate efforts to keep crude flowing to global markets, analysts said.

“Iran’s attacks on Saudi energy facilities and the subsequent destruction ⁠of ​five Iranian tankers raised concerns about another ​prolonged disruption to oil supplies,” OCBC analysts said in a note.

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