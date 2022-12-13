Oil climbs on supply disruptions, China optimism wanes

These were discussed during te second edition of joint economic committee between two countries in Abu Dhabi
Oil pared gains after rising by over $1 earlier in the session, as declining optimism over a Chinese oil demand recovery capped support from supply disruptions.
Brent crude futures were up 62 cents, or 0.79 per cent, to $78.61 per barrel by 1226GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 34 cents, or 0.46 per cent, to $73.51.
Prices rose by over $1 per bbl earlier in the session but eased after Chinese leaders reportedly delayed a key economic policy meeting, amid surging Covid-19 infections.
China had scrapped some of its strict Covid curbs over the past week, boosting expectations of oil demand growth from the world’s biggest crude importer.
“But now there is some concern of a policy U-Turn,” UBS oil analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.
Investment banks Bank of America and Goldman Sachs said on Monday a successful economic reopening in China could further boost oil prices above $90 per barrel.
The market continued to see some support as a timetable to restart TC Energy Corp’s Keystone Pipeline, which ships 620,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Canadian crude to the United States, remains unclear after a rupture last week.
The closure has raised expectations that US crude inventories will decline by 3.9 million barrels in the week to December 9, according to a preliminary Reuters poll.
Reports from the American Petroleum Institute are due at 2130GMT on Tuesday.
Further support followed “the threat of lower Russian output in response to the G7 price cap” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.
Export volumes from Russia’s Baltic and Black Sea ports are set to decline this month.
“Inflation is high, economic growth is stuttering, global recession is looming, oil consumption is under pressure and supply is unpredictable at best,” Tamas Varga, analyst at PVM Oil Associates, said.
The market will continue to look for signals from the OPEC monthly report and the U.S. Consumer Price Index due on Tuesday. Central bank decisions on interest rates are due from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, and the Bank of England and European Central Bank on Thursday. — Reuters
These were discussed during te second edition of joint economic committee between two countries in Abu Dhabi
Awards celebrate and recognise excellence in performance from brands and leaders across a broad range of sectors
Average apartment rents increasing by 27.6 per cent and average villa rents surging by 25.4 per cent in the year to November 2022, according to CBRE
Acquisitions open new opportunities for Khidmah and its clients
Investment firm brings assets under management on Sharia-compliant platform to more than $200 million
Dubai’s economy expanded 4.6 per cent year-on-year to Dh307.5 billion during the first nine months of 2022
The forum will focus on the factors that lead to the success of senior women in the Middle East and will also discuss the challenges to help attendees boost their own leadership toolkit and thrive
The idea of using robots to bring more manufacturing back from overseas gained momentum during the pandemic as snarled supply chains highlighted the risks of relying on distant factories