Oil broadly stable as Opec+ raises output

The country will impose fines between 15 per cent and 30 per cent of the relevant transaction value on those who violate the law, according to i24 News of Israel
Oil prices were broadly stable on Wednesday as the Opec+ producer group said it would raise its oil output target by only 100,000 barrels per day (bpd), dashing US hopes of a meaningful supply boost.
Weighing on prices, meanwhile, top Iranian and US officials said they were travelling to Vienna to resume indirect talks about Iran’s nuclear programme, reviving the all but vanished hopes of a removal of sanctions hampering Iranian oil exports.
Brent crude futures were down 14 cents cents, or 0.1 per cent, at $100.40 a barrel by 1337GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped by 31 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $94.11. Both contracts had seesawed previously.
The premium for front-month Brent futures over barrels loading in six months’ time is at a three-month low, indicating concern over tight supply are abating.
Ministers for members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and allies including Russia, together known as Opec+, agreed the small increase to the group’s output target, equal to about 0.1 per cent of global oil demand.
While the United States has asked the group to boost output, spare capacity is limited and Saudi Arabia may be reluctant to beef up output at the expense of Opec+ partner Russia, hit by sanctions over the Ukraine conflict.
Ahead of the meeting, Opec+ trimmed its forecast for the oil market surplus this year by 200,000bpd to 800,000bpd, three delegates told Reuters.
Meanwhile, data from the American Petroleum Institute showed that US crude stocks rose by about 2.2 million barrels for the week ended July 29. Gasoline inventories fell by 200,000 barrels and distillate stocks by about 350,000 barrels.
Official data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due at 1430GMT. — Reuters
The country will impose fines between 15 per cent and 30 per cent of the relevant transaction value on those who violate the law, according to i24 News of Israel
Rates fall one-and-a-half dirham per gram at the opening of the markets
The impact of the initiative is reflected in the sheer size of Dubai’s SME community, which constitutes 99.2 per cent of the total companies in the emirate
Stone laying ceremony of the brand’s first manufacturing unit in Bangladesh was held in Modonpur
SUVs continue to dominate the UAE market, making up 50.5 per cent of sales for the first half of the year
When fully operational, the railway will be carrying over 60 million tonnes of freight and 36.5 million passengers
Bitcoin jumps more than 17% in July, its best performance since October. Ether rises 57%, its strongest monthly gain since January 2021
Plant is the Republic of Azerbaijan’s first foreign investment-based independent solar power project, and Masdar’s first project in the nation; Masdar signed implementation agreements with Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy in June to develop solar and wind projects with a combined capacity of as much as 10GW