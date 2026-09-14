Odisha secures $25.4b UAE investment interest across manufacturing sectors

India’s eastern state of Odisha has attracted investment proposals worth $25.44 billion (Rs2.43 trillion) during a three-day outreach programme in the UAE, underscoring growing interest among Gulf investors in India’s manufacturing, logistics and energy sectors.

The delegation, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, secured 24 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and investment intent agreements with a potential to generate more than 618,000 jobs. The programme included 52 one-to-one investor meetings and roundtable discussions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, bringing together sovereign investors, business leaders and institutional stakeholders.

The investment push comes as Indian states compete to attract foreign capital into manufacturing and industrial projects, particularly in areas linked to energy transition, technology, infrastructure and supply chain development. Odisha, traditionally known for its mineral resources, is increasingly positioning itself as a destination for value-added manufacturing and export-oriented industries.

The final day of the roadshow in Dubai drew around 400 investors and business representatives, with discussions covering sectors including logistics, LNG storage, green energy, artificial intelligence, data centres, rare earths, ship repair, steel, housing, fertilisers and chemicals.

Among the agreements announced, CAZBAA Project Ventures FZCO signed an MoU for LNG storage, while Rana Holdings Limited agreed to explore opportunities in green energy, AI data centres and rare earths. Sharaf Group signed an agreement focused on housing projects, and PTCL Infrastructure committed to opportunities in steel and downstream industries.

Additional investment interest came from Dalwin Marine and Turbo Power Engineering in ship repair, Ion Technologies Pvt. Ltd. in propellant manufacturing, and Agrifields FZCO in fertilisers and chemicals.

A significant part of the UAE visit focused on high-level business engagements in Abu Dhabi. Discussions involving International Holding Company (IHC) and Adani Group explored opportunities across critical minerals, metals, chemicals, renewable energy equipment, healthcare, tourism and industrial infrastructure.

Speaking during the outreach programme, Majhi said Odisha was “ready to move into a new phase of industrial growth built around value addition, technology, global partnerships and efficient project execution.”

He added that the state’s engagement with the UAE was intended to “go beyond individual investments and build durable partnerships in manufacturing, trade, technology, exports, innovation, skills and entrepreneurship.”

The chief minister highlighted Odisha’s natural resources, ports, industrial infrastructure and skilled workforce as advantages for investors, while state Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain reiterated the government’s commitment to “Speed, Certainty and Execution” in facilitating projects from approval through implementation.

The outreach also included meetings with the Odia diaspora in Dubai, reflecting efforts to strengthen economic and cultural ties between the state and the UAE.