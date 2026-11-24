Investors in the UAE and wider Gulf are showing strong interest in Nvidia shares after Jensen Huang was reinstated as the chipmaker's chief executive.

Nvidia's board reinstated Huang on Monday, less than two weeks after he resigned. Shares surged by roughly a third, recovering the losses of the previous few days. The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq also rose, and gold and silver moved higher.

Dhanraj Dhanak, global partnership manager for Asia at Deriv, said the platform recorded higher transactions in technology stocks, the Nasdaq and Nvidia itself, as many shares were available at a discount.

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“Even in the UAE market, we saw that most of the users are investing more. They are trading more when the prices are down," he said.

Dhanak added that clients expect at least a rebound from current levels, and possibly further gains.

Others reported a more cautious response.

Louis Detata, founder of UEXO, said there was some buying on Friday, when the stock hit its low.

“People are probably wary and waiting and seeing what happens. Jensen’s such a big figure for that company, and now that he’s back, some confidence should return,” he said.

Rachelle Matta, head of Mena at TopFX, said clients had paused after Monday’s rally.

“They were careful. It will tell in the next 24 hours what’s going to happen,” she said while commenting on Nvidia and tech stocks.

She said traders had shifted attention from gold to US equities. In CFD trading, she noted, “even if there is a drop or a rise again, traders can benefit from selling or buying.”

Tony Maged, senior business development manager at XS.com, said interest from the region was growing, helped by social media.

But he cautioned that many smaller investors were late to act. “When he left, no one thought to buy Nvidia stock,” he said. “When he was reinstated and Nvidia share price jumped, they tried to buy at the high price, not the low price. This is a problem.”

Cautious outlook

Market analysts said the near-term direction would depend on factors beyond Huang’s return.

Dhanak pointed to the investigation into the company, saying its findings could move the stock and other technology shares. He added that, over the long run, “AI is the future” and tech stocks should recover.

Detata said markets appeared to be pricing in economic weakness in the second half of next year. He also pointed to sticky US inflation and unemployment data. Tech stocks, he said, had seen "a lot of fat in the prices", but he noted that a year-end rally was possible.

Maged sees Nvidia shares could soon touch $200.

Matta urged traders to be careful and to watch for the next US market announcements.

Why Huang matters to markets

The executives said Huang's role went beyond the boardroom.

Dhanak described him as the founder and “main brain” behind Nvidia, citing US President Donald Trump’s comments on the need to protect key contributors to America’s AI industry.

Detata called Huang a barometer for the sector. “Markets are built on confidence,” he said, describing the reinstatement of Huang as a sigh of relief for traders and shareholders alike.