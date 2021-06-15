Nuwa Capital makes investment in Valeo

Other investors in the $3 million seed round include Global Founders Capital, Global Ventures, and FJ Labs.

Nuwa Capital has announced that it has invested in UAE-based wellness-tech startup Valeo Wellbeing (Valeo). Other investors in the $3 million seed round include Global Founders Capital, Global Ventures, and FJ Labs.

Launched in 2021, Valeo is a personalised health and wellness marketplace offering users access and insight into their wellness data. Consumers can seamlessly purchase packages through the app, combining ‘at-home’ wellness tests and personalized advice from certified coaches covering a variety of areas such as lifestyle, nutrition, and movement guidance.

This is an early stage investment for Nuwa Capital, demonstrating the strength of its conviction in the founders. “Sundeep and Nadine are part of a new generation of founders who have significant depth in their field, a stellar track record and unparalleled drive and ambition. They are exactly the type of founders we are looking to back and co-author the region’s next success stories with,” said Stephanie Nour Prince, Partner, Network and Operations at Nuwa Capital.

The company is targeting a large gap in the market where end-consumers are still largely underserved: optimising health and fighting fatigue.

“Valeo has zeroed in on a massive market that is still untapped, at a time where consumers are looking for more than over-the-counter supplements and one-size-fits all approaches. By placing control over the consumers’ health back into their hands, the company is poised to reshape how we think of health and wellness in Mena,” said Prince.

Valeo will focus the funds from this round on hiring talent, scaling its platform and complementing its offering with new wellness products.

"We’re grateful to have Nuwa Capital as an investor. They have a progressive founder-centric approach and we have already been able to tap into their accomplished network to help Valeo scale faster. We look forward in building Valeo together to have a positive impact on people’s lives and become the biggest company in the UAE wellbeing scene," said Sundeep Sahni, CEO and co-founder of Valeo.

