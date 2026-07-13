NRIs gift Equitas FCNR (B) deposits to loved ones as returns reach a record 7.52% p.a.

Backed by tax-free returns, no forex risk and full repatriation benefits, the revised rates offer NRIs a compelling wealth creation opportunity

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NRIs work tirelessly across the globe to create wealth for their families back home. Whether it is funding their children's education, creating a safety net for ageing parents, planning weddings, or building a long-term family corpus, financial decisions are increasingly driven by family goals rather than individual needs. However, finding the right investment avenue that protects capital while yielding high returns without forex and taxation hassles remains a key challenge.

This is where FCNR (B) deposit stands out as a golden opportunity.

By allowing NRIs to invest in the same foreign currency through FCNR (B) deposits, they can eliminate exchange rate risk while offering assured returns. This way, NRIs are insulated from currency fluctuation costs without any risk.

Hike in Equitas FCNR (B) deposit rates (US Dollars)

To support NRIs with wealth creation, Equitas Small Finance Bank has enhanced its FCNR (B) deposit interest rates for US Dollars, allowing NRIs to earn an industry-leading 7.52% p.a.* on deposits with tenures ranging from 3 to 5 years (applicable on 10,000 USD and above).

Guaranteed returns of 7.52% p.a.* on USD deposits

100% Tax-free interest in India

No forex risk

Full repatriation of principal and interest

Flexible tenures of 3–5 years

The revised rate creates a unique opportunity for NRIs to grow their overseas earnings and create dedicated savings pools for family milestones and future aspirations.

Long-term gift for family and friends

FCNR (B) Deposits are the new gold today. And NRIs are gifting FCNR (B) deposits to family members, enabling them to enjoy the benefits of tax-free returns of 7.52% p.a.* along with capital protection and freedom from currency conversion risks. Unlike traditional gifts that often wither over time, an FCNR (B) deposit grows steadily and creates lasting value.

For NRIs, it is a meaningful way to stay financially connected with family back home and plan long-term investments in foreign currency. By earmarking savings for specific family goals, this simple deposit can evolve into a thoughtful financial legacy that continues to support the aspirations and well-being of loved ones for years to come.

RBI initiative creates a timely opportunity

The hike in Equitas FCNR (B) deposit rates comes against the backdrop of the Reserve Bank of India's special FCNR (B) swap facility introduced in June 2026 to encourage foreign currency inflows into India.

Applicable to fresh FCNR (B) deposits, the facility significantly reduces the hedging costs that banks typically incur while raising FCNR deposits. By lowering these costs, banks are in a better position to offer more attractive returns to customers, resulting in higher deposit rates for NRIs.

Banking experience designed around NRI needs

Beyond attractive returns and currency protection, a successful financial journey is also shaped by convenience, accessibility, and dedicated support. Equitas offers NRIs access to virtual relationship manager support across time zones, providing personalized assistance tailored to their banking and investment requirements. Complementing this service is the Equitas 2.0 Mobile App, which enables a secure, seamless, and intuitive banking experience, allowing NRIs to manage their finances efficiently from anywhere in the world.

Strategic move for long-term wealth creation

In wealth creation, timing often plays a crucial role alongside the investment itself. With the strengthening US dollar, the RBI’s special swap window, and the attractive tax-free returns offered by FCNR (B) deposits, NRIs currently have a compelling opportunity to enhance the value of their overseas earnings.

To book FCNR (B) deposits, visit https://onelink.to/fcnrlandingpage or connect with the Equitas NRI Banking team at NRI@equitas.bank.in.