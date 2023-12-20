Novartis UAE and Kuwait certified as Great Place To Work

Published: Wed 20 Dec 2023, 6:45 PM

Novartis, a focused innovative medicines company, has been certified as a Great Place to Work® in the UAE and Kuwait after an analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Middle East. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the workplace experience.

“Novartis is committed to fostering a workplace that is not only great to work in but also makes a positive impact on the communities it serves,” said Mohamed Ezz Eldin, Head, Gulf Countries, Novartis. “Driven by our values to cultivate a workforce that is curious, inspired and unbossed, we have been steadfast in our commitment to advance employee development, diversity, and inclusion across our business, while advancing our mission to reimagine medicine. We are proud that this effort has been recognised by Great Place to Work® Middle East, and we look forward to building on this momentum and further solidifying our position as an employer of choice for talent across the Gulf.”

The Great Place to Work® survey revealed several key findings that contributed to Novartis’ certification. Employees highly rated the company’s commitment to workplace safety, welcoming culture, and sense of accomplishment. They also expressed pride in working at Novartis and appreciated the company’s celebration of special events.

Hakan Erbey, Head of People and Organization at Novartis GCC said the company’s strong culture of inclusion, collaboration, and empowerment is evident in the positive feedback from employees. “We are committed to our culture journey to become more inspired, curious, unbossed and will continue to focus on improving our employee experience at the workplace,” said Erbey. “As People & Organization, our role is to unleash the power of our people to reimagine medicine. To fulfil this purpose, we’re focused on transforming our culture and providing support and opportunity for people and we are dedicated to Novartis GCC organization a Great Place to Work® for all.”