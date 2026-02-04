Novartis deepens commitment to the UAE as pharmaceutical market set to double by 2033

The UAE is rapidly consolidating its position as a global pharmaceutical and life sciences hub, with the national market valued at $4.15 billion and projected to double by 2033, according to the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE).

The growth outlook reflects more than rising demand. It signals the strength of an ecosystem built on trusted regulation, strong public private collaboration, and a stable, investment-friendly environment that continues to attract leading global healthcare players.

Against this backdrop, Novartis has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to the UAE and the wider GCC, highlighting the country’s ability to translate scientific innovation into real patient impact at pace.

“The UAE consistently demonstrates how the right healthcare ecosystem can enable innovation to reach patients faster,” said Jude Love, Regional President Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa at Novartis. “It has strong visibility with our senior leadership and global headquarters because it shows what is possible when regulation, partnerships, and ambition are aligned.”

Beyond market size, the UAE has emerged as a regional and global benchmark for efficient and transparent access to innovative medicines. Progressive regulatory frameworks, fast-track reviews, early access pathways, and predictable pricing mechanisms have positioned the country as a preferred destination for pharmaceutical investment.

Mohamed Ezz Eldin, Novartis GCC Cluster Head, said Novartis views itself as a long-term partner to the UAE healthcare system. “We are deeply committed to supporting the UAE’s vision for a sustainable, world-class healthcare system. Our priority is to accelerate access to innovative medicines through close collaboration with regulators, payers, providers, and other stakeholders,” he said.

Novartis’ work across the UAE and GCC is guided by its global mission to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people’s lives. As a focused medicines company, Novartis brings an innovation-driven portfolio underpinned by strong research and development capabilities. Across the GCC, the company continues to expand in four core therapy areas: oncology, including solid tumours and haematology; cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases; immunology; and neuroscience. It is also a global leader in advanced therapy platforms such as cell and gene therapies and radioligand therapies, addressing complex cancers and rare diseases.

“Patients are at the centre of everything we do,” Ezz Eldin added. “We consistently ask how our actions benefit patients and improve outcomes, and that philosophy shapes every partnership we build in the region.”

One of the clearest examples of the UAE’s healthcare maturity is Novartis’ day zero access approach, which focuses on accelerating approvals so patients can receive treatment as soon as possible after global regulatory clearance. Over the past 12 months, five Novartis medicines were approved in the UAE within days of US FDA approval. In spinal muscular atrophy, four patients in the UAE were treated before any other country globally, an outcome that remains rare internationally.

Public private partnerships continue to underpin this progress. Novartis has signed multiple memorandums of understanding across oncology, cardiovascular disease, and other therapy areas. Its involvement Genomic innovation consortium, which builds on the Emirati Genome Program, and the development of a multi-modal, interlinked database connecting three major datasets - (1) genomic data, (2) electronic medical records, and (3) biobank data- is helping enable precision medicine and more sustainable healthcare models. The company also works with organisations such as the Emirates Oncology Society and initiatives like the Pink Caravan to strengthen screening, awareness, and early intervention.

Looking ahead, Novartis expects the UAE to remain a core strategic market as several major launches approach. “The UAE offers a predictable and efficient environment where innovation is valued and partnerships are well structured,” Love said. “This makes it a market that not only supports global investment decisions, but also accelerates the translation of innovation into real-world impact.”

As the UAE pharmaceutical sector advances toward its 2033 growth horizon, Novartis’ long-term commitment underscores the country’s rising status as a global model for how collaboration, regulation, and innovation can deliver sustainable growth and meaningful patient outcomes.