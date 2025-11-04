  • search in Khaleej Times
Norway wealth fund rejects Musk's $1-trillion Tesla pay deal

The proposed pay package potentially provides Musk -- already the world's wealthiest person -- with up to 12 per cent of additional total Tesla shares if certain milestones are met

Published: Tue 4 Nov 2025, 11:11 PM

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, one of Tesla's 10 largest shareholders, said on Tuesday it would vote against the electric carmaker's proposed pay package for Elon Musk, worth potentially more than $1.0 trillion.

Tesla shareholders will weigh the pay package at a meeting in Austin, Texas, on Thursday.

"While we appreciate the significant value created under Mr Musk's visionary role, we are concerned about the total size of the award, dilution and lack of mitigation of key person risk -- consistent with our views on executive compensation," Norges Bank Investment Management said on its website.

"We will continue to seek constructive dialogue with Tesla on this and other topics," it said.

The $2.1-trillion sovereign fund, the world's largest, held 1.14 per cent of Tesla shares as of June 30.

The deal is contingent on Tesla reaching a market capitalisation of at least $8.5 trillion by 2035. 

The company is currently worth $1.0 trillion.

The Norwegian fund had already voted against a previous pay package for Musk worth about $55.8 billion.

That deal was approved by shareholders but a court in Delaware struck it down last year. 

Tesla has appealed against the ruling.