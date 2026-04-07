No salary cuts or delays despite regional conflict, says Lulu Group

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Lulu Group on Tuesday announced that it will not cut salaries despite regional economic uncertainties.

Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group, assured employees that the company will ensure full and timely payment of salaries, ruling out any delays.

He emphasised that employee welfare remains a top priority, alongside the group’s ongoing efforts to maintain an uninterrupted supply of food and essentials and ensure price stability across its markets.

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“Full salaries will be paid on time, every month — without any reduction or delay. Even if it requires taking a bank loan, we will meet this responsibility. Nothing will come in the way of our commitment to our people,” Yusuffali said.

He added: “I fully understand that each of my colleagues has their own aspirations, needs, and responsibilities that depend on their monthly salary, and I will ensure that none of them goes through any hardship because of the current challenging times.”

Earlier, Dubai-based Danube Group also announced that there would be no job cuts despite the regional conflict and assured its 6,000-plus employees that salaries would be paid on time.

“We will not lay off any employees. All salaries will be paid on time. Our 6,000-plus employees are not just our workforce; they are our family,” said Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group.

The UAE-based real estate developer BNW Developments also announced that there would be no layoffs due to the conflict.

Drawing parallels with the Covid-19 pandemic, Yusuffali recalled that Lulu Group had taken similar measures in the past to safeguard employee interests, including availing financial resources to maintain salary continuity.

He noted that the Group has always believed in standing by its workforce, recognizing that every employee has responsibilities, families, and aspirations that depend on financial stability.

The assurance comes at a time when businesses across sectors are evaluating cost measures, sending a strong and reassuring message to employees and the wider community. By placing employee well-being at the core of its strategy, alongside its commitment to supply chain stability and customer trust, Lulu Group continues to reinforce its position as a responsible and resilient organization in the region.

" As always I have full faith and confidence on the resilience of local economy under the dynamic leadership of the visionary rulers here. This is a temporary phase and soon we will emerge much stronger," concluded Yusuffali.