No need to remove liquids, shoes or belts: Dubai airport continues to roll out new scanners

Dubai Airports continues to roll out advanced technology and new scanners that don't require passengers to remove their shoes, belts, or take out laptops and liquids when travelling through Dubai International (DXB).

"We are reinvesting in new technology security machines, so you don't have to take liquids or laptops out of bags. The whole process is getting slicker, quicker, faster, and more convenient. The old days of take your belts off, take your shoes off, and all that sort of intrusion is going to be a thing of the past," said Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports.

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Dubai Airports began rolling out this new technology last year at Dubai International to expedite passenger flow.

In May 2025, Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects awarded a contract to Smiths Detection to install advanced checkpoint screening technologies across all three terminals of DXB to enhance security, improve operational efficiency, and streamline passenger flow.

The rollout is already under way, Griffiths said, with new machines being installed and terminal flooring updated as part of the changes.

"It's already started. You'll see, when you travel, the new machines already in, and the flooring's being changed here. It's just a gradual, ongoing programme of continuous upgrade," he said.

These state-of-the-art scanners provide high-resolution 3D imaging, allowing travellers to keep electronics and liquids inside their bags — significantly reducing processing times and enhancing convenience.

EmaratTech is delivering the new immigration technology, while Smiths Detection is supplying the security screening machinery, he confirmed.

The goal, he said, is to eventually replace all older equipment so that every passenger benefits from the same standard of convenience.

Moreover, Griffiths revealed that Dubai Airport is about to reopen a brand-new, refurbished hammerhead at Terminal 1.

"We are opening a brand new retail area, which will just blow you away. The fashion that's going to be on offer there is going to be amazing. We're continuing to invest in DXB very heavily, and the business case to do that is incredibly solid. Those projects will pay themselves back very, very quickly indeed," he added.