NMDC lands $610m Manila Bay contract, marking Philippine debut

Abu Dhabi-headquartered NMDC Group has expanded its global footprint with its first-ever project in the Philippines after clinching a $610.1 million contract to execute large-scale dredging and land reclamation works for the Harbour City Project in Manila Bay.

The 30-month contract, awarded by Pasay Harbor City Corporation (PHCC), underscores NMDC’s growing dominance in Southeast Asia’s marine infrastructure sector and marks a major milestone in the company’s international expansion strategy.

The project involves reclaiming around 130 hectares of land in Pasay City to develop a new eco-friendly waterfront city—part of one of the Philippines’ most ambitious urban regeneration schemes. NMDC Group’s scope of work covers sand supply, dredging, and reclamation, as well as the installation of vertical drains, vibro-compaction, and rock placement. Once completed, the reclaimed area will form the foundation for a futuristic mixed-use coastal development aimed at transforming Manila Bay into a new economic and residential hub.

Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO of NMDC Group, said the landmark project reinforces the company’s strategic ambition to deepen its presence in Asia and participate in the region’s most transformative infrastructure ventures. “By entering the dynamic Philippines market, NMDC Group continues to expand its operational presence in Southeast Asia as part of its strategic push towards diversified, global growth. We take pride in applying NMDC Group’s world-class expertise to contribute to innovative, sustainable projects that create long-term value for communities and industries alike,” he said.

PHCC President Manuel S. Gonzales said NMDC’s track record in delivering world-class marine engineering projects made it the ideal partner for the high-profile Manila Bay development. “We are delighted to work with NMDC Group, a globally renowned entity with an unparalleled track record of successful, innovative projects. We look forward to partnering with NMDC to fulfill our vision of creating a new eco-friendly, waterfront city,” Gonzales added.

The partnership marks NMDC’s entry into one of Asia’s fastest-growing infrastructure markets. The Philippines, according to the Asian Development Bank, is investing heavily in transport and coastal development projects worth over $160 billion through 2030, including major reclamation initiatives along Manila Bay aimed at easing congestion and mitigating climate risks. More than 20 reclamation projects covering over 4,500 hectares are currently under review by the Philippine Reclamation Authority, underscoring the scale of opportunity in the sector.

For NMDC, the Manila Bay contract adds to a string of strategic wins across Asia, including projects in Taiwan, Vietnam, and Malaysia. The Abu Dhabi-based company—renowned for delivering complex marine and energy infrastructure—operates through five business units: NMDC Dredging & Marine, NMDC Energy, NMDC Infra, NMDC Engineering, and NMDC LTS. The Group, which has completed landmark dredging projects in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, also emphasises sustainability and environmental responsibility across its operations, aligning with global climate and conservation goals.

As the Philippines accelerates its coastal transformation drive, NMDC’s expertise in large-scale marine reclamation and eco-conscious construction positions it as a key enabler in shaping the country’s new maritime frontier—further consolidating Abu Dhabi’s role as a powerhouse of global infrastructure innovation.