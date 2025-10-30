NMDC Group posts strong nine-month results, net profit jumps 26%

Abu Dhabi-based NMDC Group on Thursday reported that revenues rose to Dh20.5 billion for the first nine months of 2025, an 11 per cent increase year-on-year. Net profit surged 26 per cent to Dh2.8 billion, driven by consistent project execution, margin expansion, and a strategic push into international markets.

The engineering and marine dredging giant, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, said its net profit margin reached 13.5 per cent during the period. The company’s backlog stood at Dh62.3 billion as of September, with Dh17.7 billion in new project awards, 38 per cent of which came from overseas markets.

NMDC marked its entry into the Philippines in the third quarter with a major Dh2.24 billion ($610.1 million) project in Manila Bay. It also secured a Dh382.7 million ($104.2 million) contract to build a marina in Salalah, Oman, and a Dh4.17 billion ($1,136 million) subsea gas pipeline project in Taiwan through its energy division.

The Group’s total project pipeline reached Dh89 billion, spanning its five business units: NMDC Dredging & Marine, NMDC Energy, NMDC Infra, NMDC Engineering, and NMDC LTS.

Chairman Mohamed Thani Al Rumaithi said the company’s performance reflects its strategic agility and execution capabilities. “We continue to be a trusted global partner for high-value, complex projects that are nationally important. Our results demonstrate our commitment to supporting the UAE’s industrial and economic ambitions,” he said.

Group CEO Eng. Yasser Zaghloul attributed the strong results to operational efficiency and diversification. “Our ability to create synergies across our businesses and expand internationally has been key. The confidence our clients place in us is a testament to our delivery capabilities and long-term strategic partnerships,” he said.

NMDC also signed a three-year collaboration agreement with ADNOC Logistics & Services and extended its long-term partnership with Saudi Aramco, reinforcing its role in regional energy development.

On the sustainability front, NMDC maintained its AA ESG rating from MSCI for the second consecutive year. It also deepened its partnership with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, establishing a framework to protect marine ecosystems from pollution and climate change across 13 key areas.

Looking ahead, NMDC Group said it remains focused on driving growth by strengthening its presence in both local and international markets.