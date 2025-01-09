NMDC Energy awarded $1.136 billion contract for Taiwan subsea gas pipeline project

Officials at the signing ceremony. — Supplied photo

NMDC Energy, a provider of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for offshore and onshore energy clients, and a majority-owned subsidiary of NMDC Group PJSC, has been awarded a prestigious EPC contract by Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) for pipeline installation, shore approach works and dredging for the Tung-Hsiao Power Plant 2nd Stage Renewal Project.

The $1.136 billion project involves the design, construction and installation of 111 kilometres of linear subsea pipeline at depths ranging from 10 metres to 55 metres, stretching between Taichung and Tung-Hsiao on Taiwan’s west coast. The scope of work includes shore approach works and dredging operations volume of approximately 6 million cubic metres. Led by NMDC Energy and utilising the capabilities of NMDC Dredging & Marine, the award highlights NMDC Group’s integrated and multidisciplinary approach to engineering, procurement and construction.

NMDC Energy views Taiwan as a strategic market with significant potential. “By leveraging its multidisciplinary expertise and forging partnerships in the region, NMDC Energy is poised to further strengthen its presence and explore new opportunities for sustainable growth,” a statement said.

The Tung-Hsiao Power Plant 2nd Stage Renewal Project plays a key role in accelerating Taiwan’s transition to cleaner energy by enabling the delivery of natural gas with an annual capacity of 2.3 million tonnes, crucial to meeting growing demand while also enhancing energy security.

Yasser Zaghloul, CEO of NMDC Group said: “This landmark contract underscores NMDC Energy’s position as a global leader in engineering and marine solutions, while driving forward Taiwan’s energy transition ambitions. Our work in Taiwan is not merely about infrastructure; it represents a commitment to creating sustainable pathways for energy resilience in a region of strategic importance. This award reaffirms our dedication to delivering world-class expertise across diverse geographies and demonstrates how NMDC Group’s integrated capabilities set the benchmark for transformative, high-impact projects worldwide.” Ahmed Salem Al Dhaheri, CEO of NMDC Energy, added: “Over the past three years, we have boldly expanded our operations into renewable energy in Taiwan, forging transformative partnerships to unlock opportunities for various clean energy integration. Our collaboration with the Taiwan Power Company will drive and strengthen our presence in Taiwan and South East Asia.” NMDC Group’s proven track record in delivering sustainable, innovative, and efficient solutions was key to securing this significant contract. The award highlights NMDC’s unparalleled expertise in delivering complex energy EPC and marine engineering projects while reinforcing its strategy to expand its operations geographically into high-potential markets.

It also strengthens NMDC’s presence in Taiwan, where the company is actively engaged in advancing renewable energy initiatives. This strategic involvement is expected to significantly boost revenue while solidifying NMDC’s leadership in sustainable energy solutions.