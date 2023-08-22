NKK Investments and UrbanKisaan announce strategic partnership

Collaboration aims to transform agriculture in Oman, UAE & Saudi Arabia

Tue 22 Aug 2023

Nailesh Kanaksi Khimji (NKK) Investments, a company in the agritech, green hydrogen, and sustainability sectors, has announced a strategic partnership with UrbanKisaan, an agritech startup from the US, with its research centre in India. This alliance is set to transform hydroponic farming practices in Oman, UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

Under the umbrella of this joint venture, NKK Investments aims to introduce UrbanKisaan’s advanced hydroponic and vertical farming technology to Oman. The focal point of this venture is to popularise UrbanKisaan’s innovative farming techniques, rendering them more affordable and accessible to Omani farmers. By harnessing the power of hydroponics and vertical farming, the joint-venture seeks to empower local agriculturalists to cultivate higher yields with significantly fewer resources, consequently enabling them to invest wisely in the future of farming.

A key facet of this collaboration lies in the intent to extend UrbanKisaan’s technology across Oman’s borders, to benefit farmers in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. This technology, proven to be environmentally conscious and resource-efficient, allows crops to flourish with minimal water and land utilisation in comparison to conventional methods. The result is not only a reduction in the carbon footprint but also the production of highly nutritious crops.

Chirayu Khimji, director of NKK Investments and KR Group, said: “Our partnership with UrbanKisaan aligns perfectly with our commitment to fostering sustainable advancements in agriculture within the sultanate. Most importantly, we will be able to serve our customers with technology to allow them to grow more with less.”

“By combining NKK Investments’ strategic insights with UrbanKisaan’s pioneering technology, we are poised to reshape the future of farming in Oman and help our nation achieve food security targets. We are confident that the proliferation of our technology within the sultanate will allow the people of Oman to enjoy pesticide and GMO-free fruits and vegetables at the lowest pricing to date”, he continued.

Vihari Kanukollu, CEO and co-founder of UrbanKisaansaid: “Our collaboration with NKK Investments marks a significant step forward in realizing our mission to make advanced farming technology accessible to a global audience. Together, we are creating a more sustainable and productive agricultural landscape.”

The core mission of this partnership is to equip Omani farmers with state-of-the-art hydroponic and vertical farming technology to allow them to grow more produce with far fewer costs. By offering access to cutting-edge solutions, the collaboration aims to amplify agricultural output while keeping investments within reach.

The infusion of hyper-local urban farms into Oman’s agricultural landscape is anticipated to create a substantial reduction in the carbon footprint associated with the traditional supply chain. UrbanKisaan’s innovative farming methodologies not only conserve water but also promise higher yields, setting a benchmark for environmental stewardship in the region.