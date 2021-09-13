NIP offers vital facilities for hydroponics vertical farming
The Park is home to over 278 companies including major retail giants.
The mainland business park National Industries Park (NIP) contributes to the UAE’s agenda of enhancing local food production by providing UAE-based companies with the ideal environment to thrive.
The Park, which is an emerging hub for manufacturing in the Middle East and is home to over 278 companies including major retail giants, aims to improve the need for self-sufficiency by promoting the use of new technologies for food production.
One of the recent success stories in NIP is that of Geap Farms, under the brand Oasis Greens, a vertical farm owned by a female entrepreneur based in Dubai.
Oasis Greens grows varieties of fresh leafy greens and herbs and is the first licensed hydroponics vertical farm by NIP.
With constant developments in the field of farming, the sector in the UAE is burgeoning with the introduction of new agricultural technologies.
Exploring new ways of farming to grow top-notch produce, while keeping the environmental impact to a minimum is the need of the hour.
Geap Farms is one such highly successful farms in the UAE that is committed to using hydroponics technology to grow fresh leafy greens and herbs. The brand harvests fresh produce every morning and delivers it right to your doorstep within hours.
“It truly is an honour to be operating out of NIP, where one would seldom imagine facilities required to set up a hyperlocal farm, right in the middle of an industrial park in the city. This is the beauty and the benefit of hydroponics and vertical farming. This high-tech method of growing plants in vertical farms requires no soil and relies on 90 per cent less water compared to traditional farming,” said Nikita Patel, founder, Geap Farms .
“Oasis Greens was born out of the desire to increase access to fresh, locally grown produce on par with market prices, as well as to invest in sustainable food systems in the UAE to make our earth cleaner and greener. Since food security is a UAE government priority, our facility was essentially built to contribute to this mission. Today, we can proudly say that we have the capacity to harvest 60,000 heads of lettuce (or any other plant) in a day. We are constantly striving to amplify production and are committed to delivering nutritious, high-quality produce and excellent value to our customers and stakeholders.”
Vertical indoor farms are ideal for the UAE’s high temperatures and arid land, providing farm-to-fork freshness, year-round. The benefits are umpteen. Produce from Oasis Farms not only uses less water, but also requires 90 per cent less land. Additionally, the year-round produce requires zero pesticides, making it safe for the Earth and to consume.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Business
University of London’s Business School...
The decision to select Bayes as the new name followed a comprehensive ... READ MORE
-
Business
Khind expands lighting products in Middle East
Lighting fixture market revenues in the Middle East is expected to... READ MORE
-
Aviation
Gerry’s dnata wins multi-year contract with ...
The partnership will see Gerry’s dnata provide quality and safe ... READ MORE
-
Corporate
Demand for Abu Dhabi industrial land surges in...
The rising demand on leasable land in Abu Dhabi for trade, logistics, ... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE adds 38 individuals,15 entities on its terror ...
UAE underscores commitment to target and dismantle networks that... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai’s Sheikh Mansoor takes Metro to Expo...
Emergency response time at Expo 2020 will be within four minutes... READ MORE
-
News
UAE issues new anti-money laundering guidance for ...
Financial institutions have one month to demonstrate compliance with... READ MORE
-
News
Work permits for teenagers to help them gain...
Step-by-step guide for kids aged 15-18 years READ MORE
UAE Holidays 2021
UAE holidays: 2 more long weekends this year
13 September 2021
Transport
Dubai-Abu Dhabi bus service resumes
13 September 2021
News
Dubai: Delivery rider helps out family stranded on highway
13 September 2021
News
UAE: Drug addict, who stabbed father 36 times, gets death sentence
13 September 2021
Rest of Asia
Air India Express flight to Sharjah turns back after take-off