NIP offers vital facilities for hydroponics vertical farming

The mainland business park National Industries Park (NIP) contributes to the UAE’s agenda of enhancing local food production by providing UAE-based companies with the ideal environment to thrive.

The Park, which is an emerging hub for manufacturing in the Middle East and is home to over 278 companies including major retail giants, aims to improve the need for self-sufficiency by promoting the use of new technologies for food production.

One of the recent success stories in NIP is that of Geap Farms, under the brand Oasis Greens, a vertical farm owned by a female entrepreneur based in Dubai.

Oasis Greens grows varieties of fresh leafy greens and herbs and is the first licensed hydroponics vertical farm by NIP.

With constant developments in the field of farming, the sector in the UAE is burgeoning with the introduction of new agricultural technologies.

Exploring new ways of farming to grow top-notch produce, while keeping the environmental impact to a minimum is the need of the hour.

Geap Farms is one such highly successful farms in the UAE that is committed to using hydroponics technology to grow fresh leafy greens and herbs. The brand harvests fresh produce every morning and delivers it right to your doorstep within hours.

“It truly is an honour to be operating out of NIP, where one would seldom imagine facilities required to set up a hyperlocal farm, right in the middle of an industrial park in the city. This is the beauty and the benefit of hydroponics and vertical farming. This high-tech method of growing plants in vertical farms requires no soil and relies on 90 per cent less water compared to traditional farming,” said Nikita Patel, founder, Geap Farms .

“Oasis Greens was born out of the desire to increase access to fresh, locally grown produce on par with market prices, as well as to invest in sustainable food systems in the UAE to make our earth cleaner and greener. Since food security is a UAE government priority, our facility was essentially built to contribute to this mission. Today, we can proudly say that we have the capacity to harvest 60,000 heads of lettuce (or any other plant) in a day. We are constantly striving to amplify production and are committed to delivering nutritious, high-quality produce and excellent value to our customers and stakeholders.”

Vertical indoor farms are ideal for the UAE’s high temperatures and arid land, providing farm-to-fork freshness, year-round. The benefits are umpteen. Produce from Oasis Farms not only uses less water, but also requires 90 per cent less land. Additionally, the year-round produce requires zero pesticides, making it safe for the Earth and to consume.

