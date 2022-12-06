NIP emerges as hub for building materials and manufacturing firms

The park's booming ecosystem serves the increasing demand of construction sector

The construction cluster, which is home to 107 companies, offers top-notch facilities to support a variety of construction-related activities. — Supplied photos

by Muzaffar Rizvi Published: Tue 6 Dec 2022, 2:23 PM

National Industries Park (NIP), a DP World company located in the heart of Dubai, in proximity to the Expo City, has emerged as a regional hub for construction and manufacturing companies as it offers a one-stop-shop for building materials manufacturing companies, its top official says.

Abdulla Al Jasmi, head of NIP, said that the park consisting of a dedicated 1.58 million sqm construction hub, offers innovative solutions to building materials companies, enhanced by integrated trade and logistics services.

"With the help of comprehensive facilities such as fully serviced ready-to-occupy land plots, build-to-suit solutions, and aesthetically fitted offices, NIP ensures that it provides an environment conducive to construction activities," Al Jasmi told Khaleej Times during an interview on the sidelines of Big 5 exhibition.

Serving UAE’s industrial sector

The construction cluster, which is home to 107 companies, offers top-notch facilities to support a variety of construction-related activities, right from the manufacturing of steel bars, anti-corrosion materials, insulation materials, etc to metal smelting, cutting of steel, and reinforcement of steel bars.

In addition to offering an ideal environment for manufacturing, NIP provides companies with mainland licences, enabling business operations while complying with local laws.

Abdulla Al Jasmi, head of NIP, said that the park consisting of a dedicated 1.58 million sqm construction hub, offers innovative solutions to building materials companies, enhanced by integrated trade and logistics services.

Global connectivity

Backed by its strategic location near DP World’s logistics corridor in Jebel Ali, Al Jasmi said the industrial hub offers its customers robust multimodal connectivity with access to inter-city highways and regional rail link developments.

Additionally, NIP companies enjoy the benefits of DP World’s smart trade solutions, making logistics operations more sustainable and seamless.

"By utilising the service offerings of DP World Cargoes platform, NIP companies can ensure transparent and simplified supply chains via Fourth Party Logistics (4PL) solutions and services such as track and trace technology, trade financing, reverse logistics, and feeder services," he said.

Furthermore, he said trade corridors and bridges with key markets such as India, China, and Africa, add to the ease of trade activities, enabling easy access to construction raw materials imported from across the globe.

Moreover, companies in the industrial park can also capitalise on the advanced capabilities of Dubai Trade, Dubai’s single-window platform for cross-border trade. "Dubai Trade also plays a significant role in ensuring business continuity for these companies with the help of its Electronic Delivery Order service, which significantly simplifies the order–delivery process for shipping agents," he said.

Al Jasmi said NIP companies can complete necessary government formalities, and business transactions, and process work visas and permits with ease, thus simplifying their workflow.

"Offering full access to DP World’s global supply chain network, NIP serves as an ideal regional hub for leading construction and manufacturing companies such as Albaddad, Ducon Industries, DSS Steel, Chabros International Group, among others," he said.

"We have integration with key governing bodies such as Dubai Health Authority (DHA), General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), Dubai Economy and Tourism Department, etc. We are also connected with key service providers including Trakhees, and Dubai Customs," Al Jasmi said.

He said the industrial park also ensures access to reasonable utilities and labour as it is located in close proximity to labour accommodation within Dubai and nearby Emirates.

NIP companies can complete necessary government formalities, and business transactions, and process work visas and permits with ease, thus simplifying their workflow.

Support to SMEs

Al Jasmi said NIP considers small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as the backbone of the UAE economy and offers reasonable setup rates in the market.

"We accord top priority to the development of the SMEs sector and offer prime office spaces and land to small and medium businesses. Our aesthetically fitted offices with state-of-the-art amenities help the businesses to grow exponentially," he said.

"Lease contracts, convenient and reasonable lease rates for plots of lands and office space are available to accommodate any unplanned spike in demand," he added.

Support to national initiatives

Al Jasmi said NIP has been at the forefront of supporting national initiatives since its establishment. "The industrial hub empowers companies through its state-of-the-art infrastructure to manufacture products within the Emirates, thus promoting “Made in UAE” products and increasing reliance on in-house resources. By supporting industrial activities and driving innovation in the country, NIP also plays a vital role in achieving the goals of Operation 300bn, the UAE's industrial strategy," he said.

"We are promoting “Made in the UAE” products to avail preferential tariff and acceptance in GCC markets and Cepa countries," he said.

How does NIP enable trade operations

> With DP World’s global logistics network and trade corridors, building materials and construction companies are offered unmatched connectivity with local, regional, and international markets.

> These trade operations are supported by trade bridges established with major markets such as India, China, and Africa.

> Projects in the Gulf Region and other Middle East countries are helping NIP companies to export building materials, thus enhancing trade.

> Companies operating in NIP can capitalise on product delivery from factory to last mile with direct access to UAE local market without intermediaries, distribution partners, etc.

> Easy access to a large consumer base for the sale of products and services.

> Close proximity to DP World’s logistics corridors for imports.

> Reduces cycle time for product introduction and sales acceleration.

> Access to regional distribution

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com