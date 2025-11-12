  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Nov 12, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 21, 1447 | Fajr 05:14 | DXB weather-sun.svg30.3°C

NIO Partners with Al Jalila Foundation to support breast cancer patients

Each customer who received their vehicle during this time was presented with a certificate of contribution, acknowledging their role in advancing medical research and supporting patients in need

Published: Wed 12 Nov 2025, 5:22 PM

Top Stories

Liwa festival returns to UAE's tallest dune: Free entry, fireworks, camping and more

Liwa festival returns to UAE's tallest dune: Free entry, fireworks, camping and more

Did you know? 7 of the 10 tallest hotels in the world are in Dubai

Did you know? 7 of the 10 tallest hotels in the world are in Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed honoured with Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Award

Sheikh Mohammed honoured with Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Award

NIO, a global leader in premium smart electric vehicles, partnered with Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health, to support breast cancer research and patient care in the UAE. Through this initiative, NIO contributed Dh30,000, representing Dh1,000 for every vehicle delivered during October.

This collaboration reflects NIO’s philosophy of driving positive impact beyond mobility, supporting communities and initiatives that create real and lasting change. Each customer who received their vehicle during this time was presented with a certificate of contribution, acknowledging their role in advancing medical research and supporting patients in need.

Recommended For You

Call for entries issued for the 2026 Middle East & North Africa Stevie® Awards

Call for entries issued for the 2026 Middle East & North Africa Stevie® Awards

OMODA&JAECOO marks 2,000 car sales milestone in UAE with exclusive one-day offer

OMODA&JAECOO marks 2,000 car sales milestone in UAE with exclusive one-day offer

Pakistan tightens Islamabad security after suicide blast

Pakistan tightens Islamabad security after suicide blast

UAE real estate market undergoes a transformative phase

UAE real estate market undergoes a transformative phase

RSISX index posts modest 0.6 per cent growth ahead of Iraq’s parliamentary elections

RSISX index posts modest 0.6 per cent growth ahead of Iraq’s parliamentary elections

 

“At NIO, we believe that progress carries the power to inspire hope. Our collaboration with Al Jalila Foundation embodies that belief, as we join hands to support patients, families, and researchers. It’s a cause that deeply resonates with our values and our community,” said Roberto Lopes Da Silva, General Manager of NIO UAE.

Through this initiative, NIO reinforces its position as a responsible corporate organization, empowering its customers and community to contribute to a greater cause while driving the future of sustainable mobility.

Expressing gratitude for NIO’s support, Dr Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said: “We are pleased to associate with NIO. Partnerships like these enable us to fund breakthrough research, improve patient care, and bring hope to patients and families impacted by breast cancer. Together, guided by our Patient First promise, we are transforming lives – one meaningful connection at a time. ”