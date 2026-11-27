Abu Dhabi-based Vision Bank has officially launched as a Shariah-compliant digital bank targeting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), investment firms and businesses operating across international markets, with artificial intelligence expected to help accelerate financing and reduce delays in banking procedures.

The Shariah-compliant bank, wholly owned by Gulf Islamic Investments (GII Group), officially launched at Rosewood Abu Dhabi on November 24, in the presence of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

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Headquartered in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and regulated by its Financial Services Regulatory Authority, the bank began accepting deposits in July 2024 and received approval to provide financing in August 2026.

Jeremy Parrish, Chairman of Vision Bank, told Khaleej Times that the bank adopted a phased approach, introducing its products before expanding its services.

"Our vision is banking for borderless businesses," he said, explaining that the bank aims to serve entrepreneurs whose companies operate across multiple countries.

He gave the example of an entrepreneur based in Switzerland who owns a company registered in ADGM, purchases products from China and sells them in Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) markets.

AI to support smaller financing requests

Parrish said artificial intelligence would help reduce administrative delays, particularly during account opening and the processing of financing applications.

He explained that AI can reduce repetitive requests for documents and information already provided by customers.

Invoice financing is another area where the technology could help smaller businesses. Parrish said an SME seeking financing against a $100,000 invoice may struggle to access services from larger banks that typically focus on transactions worth $10 million or $50 million.

AI can help process the information associated with smaller invoices faster, allowing Vision Bank to serve businesses with more modest financing requirements.

GII invested in bank four years ago

Mohammed Alhassan and Pankaj Gupta, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of GII Group, said Vision Bank was one of the group's key investments, made around four years ago as part of its strategy to diversify its portfolio and invest in an asset class with long-term return potential.

They said the bank aims to address gaps in financing and banking accessibility for SMEs, particularly those operating through international and offshore jurisdictions.

Vision Bank serves internationally connected businesses, investment firms, family offices, fund managers and professional institutions.

Its product portfolio includes digital business accounts, client money accounts, term deposits, virtual account solutions and SME financing.

Vivek Pilania, Chief Executive Officer of Vision Bank, said the bank was focused on developing digital capabilities and partnerships to connect technology, capital and customer needs.

The bank is regulated as a Prudential Category 1 Islamic Financial Institution within ADGM, with permissions to accept deposits, provide credit and advise on investments or credit.