New York hedge fund CEO eyes UAE opportunity

TR Investments expands global footprint from New York to Dubai, targeting Gulf investors

TR Investments, a boutique hedge fund based in New York City, provides personalised alternative investment opportunities for wealthy clients and institutions. An international division of the firm pioneers access to the American stock, bond and wider financial markets for its global capital partners, including the United Arab Emirates and the greater Middle East.

A humble beginning

As the founder and CEO of TR Investments, Dr Tawfiq Rahman - a former medical practice owner and volunteer physician - established the hedge fund in 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, capitalising on the market uncertainty of that time.

Rahman’s initial drive to create a wealth fund during an unpredictable era was clear: to help individuals similar to his own grandmother, who rely on a fixed income and earn negligible returns - often less than half a per cent - from a savings account. Rahman’s solution involved deploying funds into investments designed to yield gains that outperform the stock market.

Despite a modest start, Rahman’s vision to grow the fund relied on leveraging his network in the healthcare sector. A handful of initial clients grew to dozens of high-net-worth individuals within the first few years, fuelled by early successes and a simplified business model that even novice investors could appreciate.

“Trust is the number one key. The personal human connections we value and maintain with our clients set us apart,” said Rahman.

Worldwide expansion

Today, TR Investments oversees $1 billion in assets under management, with offices in New York, Grand Cayman and, most recently, Dubai, which opened in May 2025.

With a $1 million minimum investment requirement, the firm serves more than 150 ultra-high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors across the United States, the Middle East and North Africa, and Singapore.

Throughout the firm’s expansion, Rahman has retained 100 per cent control as its sole shareholder and brings 10 years of executive leadership experience in leading, scaling and providing strategic growth to companies domestically and abroad.

Client-centred business model

In its efforts to maximise returns for stakeholders, TR Investments employs a multidisciplinary team specialising in finance, computer engineering and law.

Licensed fund managers oversee daily operations to optimise investment performance and manage risk. Finance professionals at the firm also utilise artificial intelligence - integrated by computer scientists to analyse large datasets within seconds and develop proprietary algorithms exclusive to TR Investments.

Legal officers provide a framework for governance and transparency, including comprehensive Shari’ah-compliant investing, in line with the religious and cultural sensitivities of the region.

In addition to access to a wide range of financial expertise, clients at TR Investments benefit from a sophisticated set of hedge-fund strategies designed to preserve and grow wealth across generations.

Looking ahead

