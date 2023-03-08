New skyscrapers set to lift Dubai's tourism appeal

More high-rise and unique developments will be added to an already impressive line-up of skyscrapers in Dubai

With its upcoming range of new high-rise buildings, the city will retain its status of hosting the most-tallest building of 300 metres and above. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 8 Mar 2023, 2:33 PM

Dubai will be a more attractive destination for tourists and visitors with upcoming skyscrapers in the coming years as the developers are accelerating their efforts to complete their projects to cater to the rising demand in one of the most popular cities of the world.

With its upcoming range of new high-rise buildings, the city will retain its status of hosting the most-tallest building of 300 metres and above. It has over 25 buildings higher than 300 metres built, which is much more than any other city in the world, according to the Zoom Property Insights.

Referring to the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat, the Insights says currently five towers above 300 metres in Dubai are part of the list of 100 tallest under-construction buildings in the world.

"The city is still a busy construction site for skyscrapers. With their dynamic structures, the new high-rise buildings are expected to change the city’s skyline," according to the Zoom Property Insights.

Ciel Tower (365.5 metres), Il Primo Tower (356 metres), Uptown Tower (340 metres), Regalia (331meterss) and One Za'abeel Tower 1 (330 metres) in Dubai are included among the world's 100 tallest under-construction buildings.

Dubai, which currently holds the title of housing the tallest structure in the world – Burj Khalifa, will see more unique developments in the coming years. Due to these new skyscrapers, it will remain an attractive tourist destination globally.

Among them, Burj Binghatti, a development by Jacob & Co, is aiming for the title of the world’s tallest residential tower, which interestingly, is also held by Dubai. Launched in November 2022, this development is expected to have more than 100 storeys. It is being developed in Business Bay.

Talking about the rising number of skyscrapers in Dubai Ata Shobeiry, CEO of Zoom Property, said: “Most of these skyscrapers are mixed-use developments, featuring abundant opportunities for investors and end-users alike. Once completed, they will play a pivotal role in cementing Dubai’s position as a leading real estate investment hub.”

Upcoming skyscrapers in Dubai

Apart from Burj Binghatti, there are many other skyscrapers in the pipeline in Dubai. Among them, Ceil Tower is already gaining a lot of popularity since it’s set to become the tallest standalone hotel in the world with its projected height of 365.5 metres, according to the Zoom Property Insights.

The tower will have over 1,000 suites and guestrooms along with state-of-the-art amenities and a 300-metre atrium. Currently, Gevora Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road holds this title as it stands tall at 356 metres.

Entisar Tower, a planned 570-metre development, is going to be the latest addition to the list of skyscrapers on Sheikh Zayed Road. It will be a 122-storey-high building featuring a unique design.

Dubai One is another upcoming tower by the Meydan Group. Also called Meydan One Tower, is proposed to be Dubai’s new city centre. It will be a residential building comprising apartments hotels, and an observation deck along with a host of other facilities and amenities.

Besides the aforementioned, Dubai Creek Tower, RP One and 106 Tower are noteworthy upcoming skyscrapers in Dubai.

“Due to the rising economy and sustainability factor, Dubai has garnered the interest of many globally-renowned development firms. This is one of the major reasons why we are witnessing an increase in the number of high-rises in the emirate. With Dubai touching new heights of success with every passing year, we can expect more skyscrapers gracing its skyline,” Shobeiry said.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

> Dubai to retain the status of a 'City of Skyscrapers’ due to its upcoming line-up of high-rise buildings of 300 metres and above

> Burj Binghatti in Business Bay is currently under development to become the world’s tallest residential tower

> Ciel Tower (365.5 metres), Il Primo Tower (356 metres), Uptown Tower (340 metres), Regalia (331meterss) and One Za'abeel Tower 1 (330 metres) in Dubai are included in the world's 100 tallest under-construction buildings

> Dubai Creek Tower, RP One and 106 Tower are other noteworthy developments in the pipeline

