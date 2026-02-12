New Shield Insurance Brokers celebrates 15 years of excellence in the UAE insurance industry

Strengthening insurance advisory through transparency and long-term trust

New Shield Insurance Brokers, a leading insurance brokerage firm in the UAE, proudly marks 15 years of trusted service, strengthening its position as a reliable insurance advisor for individuals, SMEs, and corporate clients across the country.

Established with a mission to deliver transparent, client-focused insurance solutions, New Shield Insurance Brokers has grown steadily within the UAE’s competitive and highly regulated insurance market. Over the past 15 years, the company has built a strong reputation for professional advisory services, compliance-driven operations, and long-term client relationships - values symbolized by its corporate brand mascot, Shield, representing protection, trust, and reliability.

Building trust in the UAE insurance market

New Shield Insurance Brokers offers a comprehensive range of insurance solutions, including motor insurance, health insurance, property insurance, group medical insurance, and corporate insurance solutions in the UAE. In addition, the brokerage has developed specialised expertise in arranging insurance for high-value and luxury supercars, including brands such as Bugatti, Pagani, Koenigsegg, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin, McLaren, as well as other elite marques including Porsche (GT and RS models), Maserati and Bentley. By working closely with leading UAE insurance providers, the firm ensures that clients receive tailored coverage aligned with their risk profiles and business requirements.

Operating in line with UAE regulatory standards, the brokerage emphasises governance, risk management, and ethical business practices - key pillars that have supported its sustained growth and credibility.

Client-centric insurance advisory

A defining factor behind the company’s success has been its client-first approach. By combining personalised insurance advisory with efficient service delivery and technology-enabled processes, New Shield Insurance Brokers has consistently enhanced customer experience, policy management, and claims support.

Many clients have remained with the firm for years, reflecting confidence in its advisory strength and service reliability.

Future-focused growth

As it enters its next phase of growth, New Shield Insurance Brokers continues to invest in digital transformation, professional talent, and operational excellence, ensuring it remains aligned with the evolving needs of the UAE insurance ecosystem.

Marking 15 years is both a celebration of resilience and a reaffirmation of commitment - to deliver protection, stability, and peace of mind to clients across the UAE for years to come.