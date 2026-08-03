New Saudi airline to launch flights to Pakistan, Philippines this month

Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia's new national carrier, has opened public ticket sales for new services to Islamabad, Lahore and Manila, expanding its global network into Asia.

Inaugural flights will operate to Islamabad on August 14, Lahore on August 18 and Manila on September 9, 2026. The airline said the route development supports Riyadh's broader connectivity ambitions and contributes to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 goals.

The new services between Riyadh and Pakistan build on longstanding cultural and economic ties between the two countries. The routes are designed to serve business, leisure, work and family travellers, including the Pakistani expatriate community in Saudi Arabia, while supporting onward connections to the wider Middle East and Europe.

Riyadh Air will operate flights between Riyadh (RUH) and Islamabad (ISB) four times a week – on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays – with flight RX0659 departing Riyadh at 1345 and arriving in Islamabad at 2000. A second service, RX0661, will depart Riyadh at 2010 three times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, arriving in Islamabad at 0225 the next day.

Riyadh Air’s new daily service to Manila reflects the expanding relationship between Saudi Arabia and the Philippines, driven by commercial partnerships, education, leisure and wellness tourism. The route is aimed at the established Filipino community in Saudi Arabia as well as business and leisure travellers.

Flight RX0873 will depart Riyadh daily at 0105, arriving in Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport at 1555 local time. The return flight, RX0874, departs Manila at 1725, arriving in Riyadh at 2215.

All three new routes will be operated on Riyadh Air's Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, featuring the airline's latest cabin interiors across Business Elite, Business, Premium Economy and Economy classes.