New project launches to boost housing supply in Dubai 

Massive property launches in the last few weeks are expected to boost housing supply in Dubai as the emirate recorded 194,200 real estate transactions worth Dh611.1 billion (US$166.51 billion) between January 1 and November 26, 2025, according to Dubai Land Department statistics.

In the last three weeks, a number of developers have launched residential projects worth billions of US dollars, including Damac Properties’ Damac Hills 2, HRE Development’s Sakura Gardens, Crystal Bay, Ameera Developments and Empire Developments, among others.

The number of new real estate project launches is expected to touch 500 projects in 2025, going by the updated information and trends. These include launch of 325 projects in the first half of the year, 36 in September and 38 in October 2025 – bringing the number to 399 projects that will deliver 111,337 residential units in the next three years, while information on project launches in July, August and November is yet to be compiled.

In the first half of 2025, approximately 325 new real estate projects were launched in Dubai, bringing over 90,337 new units residential units to market, with a value exceeding Dh151 billion (US$41.1 billion). Dubai recorded 36 residential project launches in September 2025, adding over 10,000 units while in October 2025, the market saw 38 new project launches that will deliver more than 11,000.

The total value of real property sales in Dubai for the first 11 months of 2025 is not yet publicly available; however, data up to the end of October 2025 shows transactions reached approximately Dh559.4 billion (equivalent to over US$152 billion). This already surpasses the total sales value for all of 2024.

The number of new project launches has intensified in the month of November with a number of developers such as Crystal Bay, Ameerah Developments, HRE Development, Empire Developments, Orchid Living, Grovy Developers, and GFS Development, that will mark a new record in residential real estate supply, transaction and demand.

Crystal Bay Azure Developments recently launched Vue Dorée, its latest boutique luxury residential project on the Dubai Islands. Vue Dorée marks a new benchmark in refined coastal living, offering contemporary architecture, premium craftsmanship, and thoughtfully curated lifestyle amenities.

This is the developer’s second launch in five months, following the debut of Vue by Crystal Bay in Jumeirah Village Circle. The company continues to accelerate its growth strategy with plans to develop 500 residential units over the next year.

The project consists of 50 exclusive residences, blending elegant architectural lines with refined finishes and well-planned interiors. Every aspect of Vue Dorée reflects Crystal Bay Azure’s commitment to creating communities that elevate everyday living.

Prices of a one-bedroom apartment starts from Dh1.6 million, paired with a 50/50 payment plan and an expected handover in approximately two years. This combination provides both flexibility and value for end users and investors alike.

Crystal Bay Co-Founders and Directors Rizwan Suriya, Sohail Ashraf, and Shibin Khalid, said, “Vue Dorée is aligned with Crystal Bay Azure’s vision of delivering developments defined by design excellence, high construction quality, and a modern lifestyle offering. The project showcases the developer’s dedication to creating homes that cater to the evolving needs of today’s urban residents while offering an elevated aesthetic experience.”

Amirah Developments, another boutique developer, has officially unveiled Crown Palace, its second landmark residential project. Set within the heart of Dubai South - a district witnessing exponential growth year after year - Crown Palace positions itself as one of the most promising residential addresses in the emirate’s future city. With Al Maktoum International Airport progressing toward its next major development phase, the district is experiencing a sharp rise in demand and a noticeable jump in premium location value, reinforcing its status as Dubai’s next major residential and commercial hub.

Muhammad Yousuf Jafrani, Founder and Chairman of Amirah Developments, said, “Crown Palace is our tribute to timeless European artistry a masterpiece designed to inspire peace, harmony, and elegance in every corner. Dubai South is becoming the city’s most strategic new hub, and Crown Palace is crafted to match the scale of its future growth.”

The building structure comprises G+6+R floors and includes 104 refined residences, thoughtfully designed to offer maximum comfort and aesthetic balance. Studios range from 370 to 420 square feet, one-bedroom apartments span between 714 and 785 square feet, and two-bedroom residences span from 897 to 1,375 square feet, ensuring ample choices for individuals, couples, and families.

Meanwhile, Empire Developments, one of the fastest-growing real estate developers in the UAE offering high-quality affordable luxury homes with a portfolio of seven real estate projects with 2,500 homes with a gross development value exceeding Dh2 billion, has appointed Sinyar Al Khaleej Contracting as the main contractor for its fifth project Empire Livings in Dubai Science Park.

It has already delivered four out of the seven projects with the rest three are currently at various stages of development. Empire Developments is set to unveil three more residential properties in the next few months.

Kamran Ghani, Chief Executive Officer of Empire Developments, said, “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Sinyar Al Khaleej Contracting as the main contractor for Empire Livings, our upcoming project in Dubai Science Park. Empire Livings effectively curates modern living, thereby presenting itself as an ideal investment choice for families and professionals alike. With Sinyar Al Khaleej Contracting on board, we’re ensuring this vision is delivered with the quality and reliability as per our commitment to our clients.”

The units at Empire Livings come in an array of layouts, ranging from studios to sleek one-bedroom apartments and spacious one-bedroom duplexes, with some dedicated units equipped with private pools. Priced from Dh845,000, the unit sizes vary between 355 square feet to 1071 square feet.