New landmark: Dubai Holding signs Dh5 billion deal for HQ, Jumeirah Residences

Dubai Holding has awarded a Dh5 billion construction contract to China State Construction Engineering Corporation Middle East (CSCEC ME) to build its new headquarters and Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers, marking the single largest building contract the group has awarded to date.

The new headquarters is set to become one of Dubai’s most distinctive corporate landmarks. It is scheduled to open in 2029.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Holding, attended the signing of the contract.

The contract will also advance Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers, comprising 754 branded residences across two towers at the same location, adding to the city's luxury residential offering. Handover for the residential project is scheduled for 2030.

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and Ou Boqian, Consul General of China in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, attended the signing ceremony, alongside Amit Kaushal, group CEO of Dubai Holding, Tian Sanchuan, chairman of CSCEC ME, and senior representatives from both organisations.

“Dubai's success has been built on a clear vision for the future, the confidence to invest with purpose and the discipline to turn ambition into progress. We continue to build from a position of strength, committing capital to assets that support economic growth and create value for our people, communities and future generations,” said Sheikh Ahmed.

“For more than two decades, Dubai Holding has been an important contributor to the emirate’s transformation, enabling economic activity equivalent to 30 per cent of Dubai’s GDP. This investment reflects the same long-term ambition: to keep setting new standards for what a global city can achieve, and to strengthen Dubai as a global hub for business, investment and talent,” he added.

Circular design

The new headquarters has been designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), the architecture, engineering and urban planning practice behind several of the world's most recognisable buildings. Defined by a distinctive circular form, the office will be organised around a central open-air atrium and landscaped courtyard, with expansive terraces intended to encourage collaboration.

Employee wellbeing, sustainability and technology are central to the design, with the building aiming to meet leading international sustainability and wellbeing standards while supporting a lower-carbon future.

“This commitment reflects the scale at which Dubai Holding continues to invest for the future. We have a clear strategy for growth and a disciplined approach to capital deployment, focused on strengthening our portfolio, advancing high-quality assets and creating sustainable long-term value for the group and the city,” said Kaushal.

“Our new headquarters marks the next phase in our evolution. Built to world-class design principles, it sets a new benchmark for prime office space in Dubai and is designed for the people who will shape our future, today and in the years to come. Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers carries the same ambition in another form, adding a residential landmark to one of Dubai's most prominent districts and adding further strength to our real estate portfolio,” he said.

Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers is a flagship residential development by Meraas, designed by SCDA Architects, combining contemporary architecture with Jumeirah’s hospitality and service expertise alongside a curated collection of lifestyle, wellness and leisure experiences. The development will benefit from direct connectivity to some of Dubai’s most prominent business, cultural and lifestyle destinations.