New initiative unveiled to promote sustainable urbanisation at GMIS

by Issac John Published: Wed 24 Nov 2021, 7:50 PM

The third day of GMIS saw the launch of the “Decade of Action Challenge” aimed at promoting sustainable and inclusive urbanisation through innovative solutions, partnerships and transformative ideas.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Initiative for Global Prosperity (MBR Initiative) and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) joined hands for the initiative. The 10-year partnership was born as a result of the shared vision and long-standing association between the two organisations to make cities more prosperous.

The two organisations signed a memorandum of understanding to support entrepreneurs and startups develop impactful solutions to address the key challenges of urbanisation and advance equitable economic development in cities, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In a video message, the Executive Director of UN-Habitat Maimunah Mohd Sharif said while rapid urbanisation has transformed cities into engines of economic growth, they also present significant human development challenges, including pollution, poverty, income inequality and infrastructure development.

“Combatting the challenges of urbanisation and generating opportunities for prosperity requires bold ideas, cross-border and cross sector partnerships,” he said.

Badr Al Olama, head of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit Organising Committee, said digital innovation along with robust policymaking is essential to accelerate sustainable urbanisation and create new opportunities for shared prosperity.

“Advances in digital technology are rapidly pushing the boundaries of socio-economic development, providing governments, businesses and international organisations with innovative tools to build resilient communities.”

Speakers at “The Green Chain Conference” at GMIS said large industrial companies not only need to decarbonise their operations but also need to align their supply chains with their own decarbonisation objectives.

Speakers noted that around 90 per cent of countries today have net zero carbon targets. Electrification is critical to achieving net zero, but it is limited in terms of timelines, technology, and infrastructure.

The Middle East is investing in upgrading infrastructure for electrification. Electricity consumption in the region is expected to at least double over the next 20 years, driven largely by desalination, urbanisation, and digitalisation.

Salman Abdulla, executive vice president – HSSEQ, Emirates Global Aluminium, said there is a lot of stigma and concern around the safety of nuclear power and the parties involved in that space need to have much stronger advocacy groups to educate people on its safety and security.

“Commercial organisations have to look at fuel through three lenses. It has to have a secure supply, it has to be safe, and it has to be economically viable.”

