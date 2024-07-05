New firm seeks to provide 360-degree solutions to event management

Move comes 4 years after the brand was banned from India as a part a wider crackdown on some Chinese apps following border conflicts
The UAE is home to numerous event-related companies, yet many fail to provide comprehensive 360-degree solutions. Kreative Konnections seeks to fill this gap where clients can access all services under one roof.
“We distinguish ourselves through a commitment to personalization and excellence,” Charu Surtani , founder of Kreative Connections, said in an interview.
Excerpts:
What is Kreative Konnections?
Kreative Konnections is a premier provider specializing in creating unique and memorable experiences tailored to our clients' individual needs. Our comprehensive services range from event planning to luxury lifestyle management, ensuring that every detail is meticulously handled. Kreative Konnections' is a service provider with 360-degree approach, handled by professionals, consider our bespoke services in events, consulting, and lifestyle management.
How different is this from the other companies that operate in this space?
Kreative Konnections is the first worldwide platform where clients can access all services under one roof. We distinguish ourselves through a commitment to personalization and excellence. Unlike many other companies, we offer a holistic approach to lifestyle management, integrating event planning, consulting, and lifestyle solutions under one umbrella. Our team of experienced professionals is dedicated to providing top-tier service and ensuring that every client receives a bespoke experience that exceeds expectations.
What is your outlook for the events industry in the UAE in the coming months?
The UAE is home to numerous event-related companies, yet many fail to provide comprehensive 360-degree solutions. In my experience, none truly understand their clients' needs or adapt their operations and strategies to meet the demands of the modern market and audience. This significant gap presents an opportunity for our innovative solutions to satisfy both hosts and attendees. Our focus is on serving clients who seek exceptional event-related services, ensuring zero loopholes in our delivery. We have a strong vision to become global leaders by catering to international events. We anticipate a rise in corporate events, luxury weddings, and large-scale public gatherings, driven by the UAE's strategic position as a global hub and its reputation for hosting world-class events.
What are some of your current and upcoming projects?
Our events are becoming high-profile international brands, and we are also elevating some brands to new levels. Further updates will be shared as we move forward.
What are your key areas of expertise?
Our key areas of expertise include:
Event Planning and Management: From corporate events and weddings to private and large-scale public events, we handle every aspect of event planning and execution.
Corporate Gifting: Offering a curated selection of luxury gifts for corporate clients, tailored to various themes and occasions.
Lifestyle Management: Delivering tailored lifestyle solutions, including wellness programs, personal shopping, and home management services.
Business Consultancy: Bringing the brand to a different level, especially for those who want to spread their wings and expand in the UAE and Hong Kong. We offer expert guidance and support to help businesses navigate these markets and achieve sustainable growth.
What are your plans for the next five years?
Additionally, as our owner is from Hong Kong, we are dedicated to strengthening the relationship between China and the GCC. Over the next five years, Kreative Konnections aims to expand its regional and international footprint. Our strategic plans include enhancing our service offerings, forging new partnerships, and leveraging technology to deliver innovative and seamless client experiences. We are also focused on sustainability, incorporating eco-friendly practices into our operations to ensure that we contribute positively to the environment while delivering exceptional service.
