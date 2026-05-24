New Dubai Customs system to speed up cargo checks with pre-departure shipment data

Dubai Customs is developing a new Advanced Cargo Information (ACI) system that will provide shipment details before goods leave their country of origin, enabling customs teams to analyse cargo faster, classify risks more accurately, and determine inspection requirements more efficiently, a senior official said.

Leila Mohamed Bu Almalah, Operations Specialist – Information Refinery Solutions Service at Dubai Customs, said the current ACI system receives shipment data 36 hours before cargo arrives in the UAE.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Speaking in an interview with Khaleej Times, she said the upgraded system will significantly enhance customs operations and risk management by giving authorities earlier access to cargo information before shipments depart from exporting countries.

Leila Mohamed Bu Almalah was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of a new Centre of Excellence for Customs and Trade Logistics, established in partnership with the University of Dubai, aimed at strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for trade, supply chains, and logistics.

The new centre will serve as an advanced research and knowledge platform focused on developing innovative customs and logistics solutions, supporting the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy and reinforce its position among the world’s leading commercial cities.

The centre will focus on policy development, applied research, international benchmarking studies, and digitally enabled customs systems aligned with World Customs Organization standards and global best practices.

Abdulla Busenad, director-general of Dubai Customs, described the new centre as a strategic investment in Dubai’s future readiness and a key pillar in strengthening the emirate’s competitiveness in global trade.

“The establishment of the Centre of Excellence for Customs and Trade Logistics reflects Dubai Customs’ commitment to reinforcing Dubai’s leadership within the global trade ecosystem and supporting the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33,” he said.

The initiative will also support partnerships with leading international universities and academic institutions to address emerging challenges related to cross-border e-commerce, trade sustainability, and supply chain security.

Among the academic partners involved in the initiative are Kühne Logistics University, Michigan State University, University of Adelaide, and Henley Business School.

Eesa Al Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai, said the centre would serve as a bridge between academic knowledge and real-world policy and operational practices.

“By combining Dubai Customs’ global leadership in trade facilitation with the University of Dubai’s academic expertise, we aim to produce impactful research and innovative solutions that help shape the future of global trade and logistics systems,” he said.

As part of the launch, Dubai Customs and the University of Dubai are also organising an innovation hackathon involving 33 teams and 110 students to develop solutions for customs, trade, and logistics challenges.

The projects will focus on themes including artificial intelligence in customs inspections, supply chain resilience, smart trade technologies, and future logistics skills.

Adel Al Suwaidi, Director of the Customs Valuation Department at Dubai Customs, said the department will continue recruiting Emirati talent in specialised fields, particularly artificial intelligence and advanced technologies that support the future of customs and logistics operations.

He added that the initiative aligns with Dubai’s vision to strengthen its position as a global trade and logistics hub.