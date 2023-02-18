New Delhi: Crypto exchange Koinbazar to be relaunched as 'KoinBX'

Project's new look is meant to reflect upcoming features of the exchange

By ANI Published: Sat 18 Feb 2023, 3:16 PM

Koinbazar, a global crypto exchange where users can buy, sell, and trade crypto, is being rebranded to "KoinBX" from Sunday, Feb 19, 2023.

The project's new look is meant to reflect upcoming features of the exchange and also create a new identity for the platform, said KoinBX CEO Saravanan Pandian.

"The rebranding goal is to facilitate the entry of crypto projects and traders into the platform. Our experience with clients in the field paved the way for us to gain a deeper understanding of the market and technology in which we operate.

"As a global crypto exchange KoinBX will provide quality services with a commitment to its users all around the world," he said.

He said KoinBX will respect regulatory compliance and safeguard customers' interests, adding that its revamped platform will allow for proper attention and fraud check, thus preventing any promising crypto startup fade out.

KoinBX will be a global cryptocurrency exchange where traders can buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrencies in an authentic, reliable, and encrypted class of system, said Pandian .