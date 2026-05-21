New dates announced for Arabian Travel Market 2026 in Dubai

Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026 will now take place from September 14 to 17 at Dubai World Trade Centre, following consultations with exhibitors and industry stakeholders aimed at maximising participation and business opportunities.

Organisers said the revised dates reflect ongoing dialogue with global travel industry partners and underline ATM’s commitment to supporting the evolving needs of the tourism sector.

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Danielle Curtis, Regional Portfolio Director – UAE at RX Global, the organiser of the ATM, said the decision was made after extensive discussions with exhibitors, buyers and partners from across the travel ecosystem.

“Our priority is always to ensure that ATM delivers the strongest possible platform for business, networking and partnership opportunities for the international travel community,” she said.

“These revised dates will allow exhibitors, buyers and visitors from around the world to maximise their participation and engagement at the event.”

Now in its 33rd edition, ATM continues to serve as a key global platform connecting destinations, airlines, hospitality brands, travel suppliers and technology companies from across the tourism industry.

ATM 2026 will be held under the theme “Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology”, focusing on the trends and technologies shaping the future of global travel. The event will also spotlight ATM Travel Tech, a dedicated co-located exhibition centred on emerging travel technologies including artificial intelligence, robotics, fintech, immersive experiences and sustainable mobility solutions.

The conference programme will feature tourism leaders, economists and technology specialists discussing major industry developments, including destination resilience, aviation innovation, traveller behaviour and digital transformation.

Among the confirmed speakers are representatives from Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics company, and Euromonitor, alongside researchers and strategists specialising in travel technology and market trends.

The event is expected to attract thousands of travel professionals and exhibitors from around the world, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for tourism industry dialogue, innovation and collaboration.