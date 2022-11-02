New Commercial Companies Law a positive move to enhance UAE’s competitiveness

The upswing in jewellery demand was driven by improved consumer confidence and a dip in the local gold price, prompting the release of some pent-up demand, according to precious metals analysts
Dubai Chamber of Commerce, in cooperation with BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP, recently organised a workshop updating businesses on the most significant changes introduced by the new UAE Commercial Companies Law, which came into effect earlier this year.
The workshop was attended by 83 participants, including Dubai Chamber of Commerce members, business owners, general managers, lawyers, legal practitioners, corporate counsel, contract administrators, and investors representing a wide range of economic sectors.
The sessions were moderated by Lara Barbary, partner, BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP; Ken Dixon, Of Counsel, BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP; Derek Robins, Associate, BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP; and Musab Iftikhar, Associate, BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP.
During the sessions, the speakers provided an overview on the differences between the previous Commercial Companies Law and the new law, notable changes introduced by the new Commercial Companies Law; the impact of the new law on companies, and compliance with new provisions, as well as implementation challenges.
Jehad Kazim, vice-president of Legal Services at Dubai Chamber of Commerce, said that the new Commercial Companies Law is a positive move aimed at enhancing the UAE’s economic competitiveness by aligning its regulation with best international practices, adding that the new law will strengthen the country’s reputation as a global business hub.
For her part, Lara Barbary said that the new UAE Commercial Companies Law, which came into effect on January 2, 2022, introduced some significant changes impacting businesses in the UAE, adding that the workshop provided great insight to BSA as a firm and highlighted the need for such sessions explaining the practical implications of such regulatory amendments.
Dubai Chamber of Commerce regularly organises training seminars and workshops to raise awareness about important matters and issues impacting the business community in Dubai. These events fall in line with its strategic objectives of creating a favourable business environment and supporting business growth in the emirate.
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
The upswing in jewellery demand was driven by improved consumer confidence and a dip in the local gold price, prompting the release of some pent-up demand, according to precious metals analysts
Telecom operator records 19.6% growth in net profits during the first nine months of 2022 due to a sharp increase in service revenues and gross margin expansion
30,000sqm facility will process mixed plastic waste and support Abu Dhabi’s circular economy
The group’s subsidiaries delivered healthy performance improvements that were supported by strong market dynamics in the UAE’s real estate sector
The awards, the largest of their kind in the industry, were awarded to Adnoc Drilling Company (Adnoc Drilling), Schlumberger Middle East (SLB) and Halliburton Worldwide Limited Abu Dhabi (Halliburton)
The gains were driven by the group’s strategy to diversify revenues through increased exports to over 70 markets, prudent cost control and an increase in operational efficiencies
Omani flagship carrier will continue to use SabreSonic Passenger Service System (PSS) to manage core operations and drive growth; Airline will continue to offer its content through Sabre’s extensive global travel marketplace
DMCC and the city of Busan sign MoU to collaborate for the benefit of the global blockchain industry