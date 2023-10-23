New collaboration set to ignite Dubai real estate market

Karma Developers announces strategic partnership with Deca Properties for prestigious Dubai projects portfolio worth Dh1.3 billion

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 23 Oct 2023, 9:38 PM Last updated: Mon 23 Oct 2023, 9:39 PM

An exciting new addition to the UAE’s landscape is the recently announced strategic partnership between well-known luxury real estate company Karma Developers and Deca Properties, a dynamic development management company.

Designed to enhance the fiercely competitive mid-size development offering in the UAE, this collaboration is based on a promise of excellence and innovation, not to mention value and superior build quality. The collective aim is to develop exciting new living experiences across prime locations in Dubai with an existing project pipeline valued at Dh1.3 billion.

Several residential projects aimed at the discerning buyer will be announced in the next 3 months through a phased approach including Olivia Residences in DIP, and two other distinctive developments in Arjan and DLRC. These will feature more than 484 apartments supported by retail and community facilities.

“Dubai’s growth story continues to astound the world, thanks to the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime MInister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai,” said Shahzad Narain Saxena, Chief Executive Officer, Karma Developers. “At Karma Developers, we firmly believe in Dubai’s future as a global hub for living, business, and tourism. We are committed to contribute to the emirate’s development through creating outstanding real estate projects.”

Karma Developers proven track record speaks for itself and includes successful projects in India, Cyprus, and the UK. Here in the UAE, they’ve been lauded for their innovative approach to opulence.

Deca Properties has also already established its credentials forming partnerships with over 2,500 alliance partners across the globe, including the UK, US, France, Russia, China, India, and South Africa. Its sales and marketing.