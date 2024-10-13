Mon, Oct 14, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 10, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon°C

New affordable luxury project launched in Dubai

Bonito Residences is being developed by AFM Properties

Published: Sun 13 Oct 2024, 11:44 PM

Updated: Sun 13 Oct 2024, 11:43 PM

Top Stories

UAE: Valleys overflow, yellow alert issued as heavy rains lash parts of country

UAE: Meet three expats who received Golden Visa by volunteering

UAE citizen violates travel ban to Lebanon; investigation launched

Maqsood Muhammed, Founder &amp; CEO of AFM Properties

Maqsood Muhammed, Founder & CEO of AFM Properties

AFM Properties, a UAE developer, has launched its latest project in Dubai.

Bonito Residences promises to make luxury living more accessible with affordable, and features state-of-the-art amenities.


Recommended For You

India: NCP leader Baba Siddique passes away after shooting

UAE authorities warn public to avoid going into rugged areas, locations far from emergency routes

UAE: How to complain against telecom operators for unstable Internet, bad phone signal

Dubai: Fourth new bridge along Al Khail Road to open on October 13, ease traffic to Deira

Dubai: Man charged with murder, directing organised crime group arrested after 'international manhunt'

 

Maqsood Muhammed, Founder & CEO of AFM Properties, said: “Our goal is to set new standards in Dubai's real estate market by offering innovative solutions and delivering lasting value to our clients. “Bonito Residences reflects this commitment, allowing more individuals to experience luxury living in Dubai without compromising on quality.”


Trending In
Next Story