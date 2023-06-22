Networking key to building businesses

BNI helps build and nurture the local business community

Bijay Shah, national director at BNI UAE.

by Somshankar Bandyopadhyay Published: Thu 22 Jun 2023, 10:08 PM

Dubai’s multicultural society, with 85 per cent expatriates, fosters a business culture where social networks play a vital role. The city offers numerous growth prospects, as connections to key decision-makers in prominent companies can arise unexpectedly. Dubai is a hub for networking events, Expo, and business groups like the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, British Business Group, BNI UAE, and Dubai Business Women Council.

Dubai offers numerous corporate advantages, including strategic networking platforms. Dubai’s business environment empowers firms to thrive by granting access to diverse opportunities, industry expertise, valuable partnerships, robust support networks, and an elevated level of credibility. “These factors synergistically contribute to a competitive edge for businesses operating in the dynamic market. Therefore, strategic networking in the city is essential for entrepreneurs to connect with key stakeholders, industry experts, and potential collaborators,” Bijay Shah, national director at BNI UAE, told Khaleej Times.

Shah stressed the UAE’s thriving economy has earned its global recognition as the “Most Supportive Environment for Entrepreneurship”. With over 95 per cent of businesses in the country being SMEs or startups, employing 42 per cent of the workforce and contributing over 40 per cent to the GDP, the government has implemented various initiatives to bolster the entrepreneurship ecosystem. “Business owners and professionals should actively engage in the UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Additionally, Dubai aims to double its economy’s size, targeting Dh32 trillion ($8.71 trillion) by 2033, presenting enticing market opportunities for entrepreneurs to capitalize on,” Shah said.

BNI UAE has been operating in the region since September 2005 and has played a vital role in building and nurturing the local business community. “Starting with 17 members, we have grown into a robust community of over 1,000 dedicated members across 22 BNI chapters. Through word-of-mouth referrals, BNI UAE members have achieved remarkable results, exchanged over 330,000 successful referrals and generated Dh2.5 billion in business. This demonstrates the effectiveness of the networking opportunities we provide to our members,” Shah said. By connecting individuals from different industries, BNI facilitates the exchange of expertise, resources, and opportunities, enabling entrepreneurs to expand their networks, find potential partners and clients, and ultimately thrive in the vibrant business ecosystem of Dubai.

The entrepreneurial ecosystem in Dubai is in a constant state of evolution, driven by various factors that showcase the city’s adaptability and ambition to remain a global business hub. From the emergence of tech startups to a strong emphasis on sustainability, Dubai has embraced diverse trends that shape its business landscape. In this dynamic environment, BNI Dubai has provided comprehensive training and resources to enhance networking skills and maximize referral utilization. “We prioritize continuous learning, offering gamified experiences, workshops, and online resources to augment our members’ networking proficiency,” Shah said.

The upcoming second edition of BNI Expo 2023, scheduled for June 24th, will feature a wide range of sessions and panel discussions, empowering attendees to network effectively while staying abreast of the latest business trends, challenges, and opportunities.