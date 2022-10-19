Network International posts 28% Q3 revenue growth

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 19 Oct 2022, 7:02 PM

Dubai-based Network International said its Q3-2022 revenue rose 28 per cent year-on-year on higher UAE consumer spending and growth in regional tourism.

The LSE-listed payments processor in a trading update on Wednesday said revenue from merchant solutions was up 39 per cent y-o-y basis.

In the UAE and Jordan, the value of domestic payments processed with merchants grew 19 per cent, supported by strong consumer confidence. The value of international payments grew 84 per cent year on year reflecting the UAE’s position as a leading tourist hub.

“We continue to make positive strides in executing against our strategy, delivering yet another high growth quarter. During the period, we won record levels of new business in the UAE and continued our market entry in Saudi Arabia. Network is leading the industry with positive licensing updates in the UAE, Egypt, Kenya, and Saudi Arabia. We face the future with excitement knowing we have several growth levers available, supported by the scale, capabilities, people, and trusted brand to fulfill our purpose; of helping the economies and customers we serve to grow and prosper,” said Nandan Mer, chief executive officer of Network International.

The company said its Saudi Arabian market entry progressing to plan, with existing clients providing a 20 per cent plus underpin to the revenue target and a healthy customer pipeline in place.

