Network International, AUS to empower youth in fintech sector

The collaboration aims to hone digital and leadership capabilities among the youth and help them discover meaningful careers in fintech; Network International sponsors first ever FiEx Fintech Youth Hub at AUS

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 28 Nov 2022, 4:14 PM

Network International, the leading enabler of digital commerce in the Middle East and Africa, and American University of Sharjah (AUS), a regional leader in education and research, have initiated a collaboration to explore knowledge and career-building avenues in fintech for students studying at the university.

The collaboration aims to hone digital and leadership capabilities among the youth and help them discover meaningful careers in the fintech space, while also supporting Network International’s quest to attract and retain high-quality talent graduating from the university.

As part of the collaboration, Network International has sponsored the first-ever FiEx Fintech Youth Hub, which brought together high school and university students interested to learn more about fintech from leading industry experts. Moreover, both partners in the year ahead will explore launching training programs, organising career fairs and student competitions, and facilitating guest lectures with veterans from the industry.

Speaking about the partnership, Nandan Mer, group chief executive officer of Network International, said the Middle East’s fintech market is booming.

"While we expect this trend to grow over the next few decades, we must also recognize that we are at risk of stunting our growth due to skill and talent gaps. In this context, we’re extremely pleased to collaborate with a prestigious educational institution like American University of Sharjah and believe that to be a leading fintech player, we must work closely with them to inspire and build the next generation of talent. This collaboration is a major step in our journey and we look forward to future-proofing our industry by being a change agent for good.”

Rania Morsi, intern executive director of Advancement and Alumni Affairs at AUS, said the collaboration with Network International is in line with our commitment to providing our students with the very best.

"As a leading university in the UAE, we have an immense talent pool that is passionate about learning and growing. To serve them, we are always looking for ways where they can engage in practical learning programs that will help them prepare for the future. Together with the Network team, we look forward to equipping the UAE’s future workforce with in-demand digital skills and fintech experience and bridging talent and skill gaps in this era.”

For her part, Hend Al Ali, group chief human resources officer of Network International, said: “At Network International, talent development is a key priority. We believe that the youth will dictate the future, especially in fintech. To this end, we are always on the lookout for bright, young minds that are willing to learn and grow with us. We have several training and internship opportunities that we run and with this collaboration, we are ready to welcome a new cadre of graduates to our organisation and hope to be an employer of choice in the long term.”

The collaboration between Network International and AUS signals the commitment of both partners to build a knowledge-based economy and give access to students studying at AUS to venture into fintech and related disciplines.

