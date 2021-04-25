- EVENTS
Network International appoints Jamal Al Nassai as group chief operations officer
Jamal has held key roles during his long tenure at the business including Senior Vice President - Group Head of Governance at Network.
Network International, the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, has announced the internal appointment of Jamal Al Nassai as group chief operations officer and a member of the Senior Management Team. In a newly created role, Jamal will be responsible for leading operations across all geographies served by the Group.
Nandan Mer, Group CEO of Network International, said: “Our operational excellence is an important cornerstone of our ongoing successes, and continues to be instrumental to our growth plan. Since joining the team, Jamal has played a significant role in enhancing Network’s operational expertise and capabilities while driving cost efficiencies. As he builds on his impressive track record with Network across business, technology and operations, I am confident he will help us grow faster, profitably, and enable us to continue strengthening our offering across the region.”
Jamal joined Network in 2008 and has worked across business, technology, delivery management, governance and operations functions continuing to enhance the Group’s operational expertise and capabilities, while driving cost efficiencies and overall profitability. Jamal has held key roles during his long tenure at the business including Senior Vice President - Group Head of Governance at Network, where he oversaw strategic and project governance across all streams of Group Operations including PMO, Audit and Risk, Vendor Management, Quality and Controls, and Inventory and Assets Management. Most recently, Jamal served as senior vice president - group head of delivery management.
Jamal Al Nassai, Group Chief Operations Officer, added: “This is an incredibly exciting time for Network, with tremendous opportunities to accelerate the positive trends in digital payments in the markets we serve. Our focus on operational excellence remains key to our success and supports our continuous growth plans. I look forward to continuing to work with our exceptional senior leadership team and am ready to hit the ground running to lead the next waves of progress.”
