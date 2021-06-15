Netix Novus partner programme to be launched in September

The programme is aimed at driving a brownfield revolution in open protocol building automation solutions.

Netix Global BV, a subsidiary of the SB Group International, has announced the launch of its Netix Novus Partner Programme, in September 2021. The programme will be unveiled during a conference in Dubai. Live-streamed across 20 countries, this first-of-its kind hybrid industry event for the region will see over 1000 attendees from across the globe, joining digitally and in person.

Netix Global BV plans to curate the conference as a platform that brings together eminent voices, industry experts, opinion makers, and thought leaders in the building automation and maintenance space. The conference tracks will address challenges and opportunities for the industry, across energy, automation, sustainability, and smart building solutions.

The Netix Novus Partner Programme has already elicited strong interest among Netix partners across KSA, Qatar, Egypt, Oman, and India, well before the official launch.

ODS Global, a Dubai based company with a strong connected buildings, smart cities, sustainability and energy efficiency focus, has signed up as the first Platinum Partner under the programme, owing to their success the use of Netix solutions in several major projects in the UAE.

“Our relationship with Netix has helped us add several high profile clients to our portfolio,” said Priyesh Bhatia, general manager, ODS Global.

“Netix's IoT and AI-based open protocol solutions played a crucial role in ODS Global being awarded contracts for 19 vertical communities, by Emaar, across Downtown Dubai and Dubai Creek Harbour; a three year maintenance contract for the building automation systems of 24 Damac Properties towers; the upgrade and maintenance of 3 Mazaya Towers' buildings; and system integration projects at the Jafza Convention Centre, the BVLGARI Resort in Jumeirah Bay, the Pullman Hotel, and the Emirates Airlines Staff Accommodation in Dubai.”

The Netix Novus Partner Programme is particularly topical and timely, in the context of the Middle East’s emergence as a global leader in addressing sustainability and energy efficiency concerns, in infrastructure and built spaces. High-profile initiatives, such as the UAE Energy Roadmap, and the KSA’s Green Riyadh programme, are setting global benchmarks, and the Expo 2020, to be held in the UAE later this year, features sustainability as one of its key pillars.

One of the key drivers of interest in the Netix Novus Partner Programme, is Netix’s Intelligent Integrated Command and Control Center (iICCC) based energy management platform, which allows partners to control up to 84 per cent of building energy consumption, and delivers up to 28 per cent energy cost savings, using state-of-the-art and powerful diagnostic tools.

“As an OEM and solution provider in the building automation space, Netix realised the need for an effective partnership model, to drive the implementation of seamless, AI and IoT enabled, and vendor-neutral building automation solutions,” said Sanjeevv Bhatia, CEO Netix Global B.V and Chairman of SB Group International.

“BMS and automation are a capital expenditure. The industry is desperate for open-protocol, plug and play models, which allow building owners and operators to maintain, upgrade or integrate across vendors, without having to buy a new system, or pay an exorbitant fee. With Netix Novus our objective is to empower our ever-growing network of certified partners with the necessary tools to lead this industry-wide revolution.”

“Ultimately, our vision for the Netix Novus Partner Programme is about driving evolution and innovation, in the way the facility management industry operates, starting with the Middle East,” added Sanjeevv.

“Netix is currently in discussions with a very large partner in Oman, for the implementation of our solutions across 450 properties. We are aiming for nothing short of a brownfield revolution, powered by the creation of partnerships that leverage real-world experience, state-of-the-art knowhow, and emerging innovations, under the umbrella of a one-of-a kind programme.”

