Netflix launches first online store, company will sell merchandise from shows

Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) will launch an online store to sell limited-edition apparel, lifestyle merchandise and collectibles based on Stranger Things, Lupin and other popular shows, the streaming giant said on Thursday.

Netflix.shop will be available in the United States starting on Thursday and expand to other countries in the coming months, Netflix said in a blog post.

The video streaming pioneer is facing a growing list of competitorsoffering their own streaming services with new movies and TV shows. In April, Netflix fell short of Wall Street projections for new subscribers.

The online store offers a new source of revenue for Netflix and expands its product line beyond the items it sells through partenrs such as Target Inc (TGT.N) and Walmart Inc (WMT.N).

Merchandise in the online shop will be "carefully selected high-quality apparel and lifestyle products," the company said.

Items debuting this month include streetwear and action figures based on anime series Yasuke and Eden, and apparel and decorative items inspired by French crime thriller Lupin, Netflix said. The Lupin products were developed with the Louvre museum.

The company plans to introduce products based on hit series The Witcher and Stranger Things and Netflix logo-wear from Japanese fashion house BEAMS.

Netflix has also created video games based on shows Stranger Things and La casa de Papel (Money Heist).

Shares of Netflix rose 0.4% to $487.72 in afternoon trading on Nasdaq.