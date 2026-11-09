Nearly 9 out of 10 residents believe UAE offers better opporunities to build wealth than home country

Dubai has emerged as the preferred destination for long-term investment among UAE residents, with 84 per cent choosing the emirate over global financial centres such as London, New York and Singapore, according to a new survey by Ipsos commissioned by Prypco.

The study found that 89 per cent of respondents believe Dubai offers better opportunities to build long-term wealth than their country of origin, reflecting confidence in the emirate’s economic prospects.

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London was selected by just 3 per cent of respondents, while New York and Singapore each received 5 per cent.

Safety tops investment priorities

Despite Dubai’s reputation for its attractive tax environment, safety and security emerged as the main reasons residents consider the emirate an appealing investment destination.

Around 71 per cent of respondents cited safety as their top reason for investing in Dubai, followed by the strength of the property market at 40 per cent and business opportunities at 36 per cent.

The survey also found that 86 per cent believe Dubai has become more attractive for investment over the past five years, while nine in 10 respondents expressed optimism about the emirate’s economy over the next five years.

When asked where they would invest Dh1 million today, 76 per cent chose Dubai, compared with just 2 per cent each for London, New York and Singapore.

Dubai property market maintains momentum

The findings come amid continued activity in Dubai’s real estate sector.

According to Dubai Land Department figures cited in the research announcement, 104 real estate projects worth more than Dh111 billion were completed during the first half of 2026, an increase of 52 per cent compared with the same period last year.

The completed projects added more than 24,500 residential units to the market.

Essa Ibrahim, Co-founder and President of Prypco, said the survey highlighted the long-term confidence residents have in Dubai.

“What these findings tell us is that Dubai has built something far more valuable than a competitive investment environment. It has built long-term confidence,” he said.

He added that government initiatives, including the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, were helping strengthen the emirate’s appeal as a place to live, work and invest.

Affordability remains a barrier

While investment interest remains high, affordability continues to prevent some residents from entering the market.

The survey found that 80 per cent of respondents who have not yet invested would consider investing in Dubai within the next three years.

However, 62 per cent of this group said they did not have sufficient savings, while 41 per cent pointed to the need for more affordable investment options and 38 per cent cited better financing opportunities.

Fractional property ownership is one option being offered to address the affordability challenge.

PRYPCO Blocks, a platform regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority, allows investors to purchase shares in properties starting from Dh500 and receive a proportional share of rental income.

The findings suggest that while Dubai continues to attract strong investor interest, access to affordable investment opportunities remains an important factor in turning that interest into actual investment.