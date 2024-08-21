Nearly 70% of Gulf tech professionals AI improved productivity

Exports of rare earths from China climbed 7.5 % in first 7 months of 2024
Nearly 7 out of 10 – 68 per cent – of technology professionals in the GCC region believe that artificial intelligence (AI) has increased productivity and efficiency, according to a survey released by Hays.
Considering the growing role and importance of AI, half – 50 per cent – of technology professionals in the Gulf region are already using this new-age technology as a communication assistant.
The survey by the global recruitment and HR services provider found that only one-fourth – 24 per cent – of technology professionals in the GCC region have received training or support to adopt AI technologies in their work. This figure is higher than all European countries apart from The Netherlands where 27 per cent have received training.
“This new data brings to light a competitive advantage for companies in the Middle East looking to hire developers, data and infrastructure professionals, cyber security talent and other tech specialists. It shows these people’s thirst for AI training, and for working on innovative projects with the latest iterations of technologies. That Middle Eastern tech professionals and companies are a step ahead of their European counterparts is something that should be highlighted – your company’s AI initiatives and vision should be explained to prospective new hires to encourage them to join,” said Oliver Kowalski, regional managing director at Hays Middle East.
The UAE has been leading and embracing new-age technology such as AI, blockchain and others. In fact, the UAE was the first country in the world to appoint an AI minister.
The survey by Hays, which covered 5,014 tech professionals and 6,178 employers across 20 countries in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region – showed that the Middle East technology space is more progressive than that of Europe, with more Middle East tech professionals using AI than anywhere in Europe, and more Middle East organisations offering AI training and support than almost anywhere else in the EMEA region.
It found that more than half – 56 per cent – of tech professionals in the Middle East are using AI, more than in any European country.
However, only 30 per cent of all employers in the EMEA region are currently recommending the use of AI.
