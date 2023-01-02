National Bonds, Lulu Exchange sign strategic agreement to boost savings culture in UAE

The partnership will allow customers to instantly open a National Bonds account or top up an existing account at any of the 90+ Lulu Exchange branches in the UAE

Mohammed Qasim Al Ali and Adeeb Ahamed at the signing ceremony. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 2 Jan 2023, 5:32 PM

National Bonds, the UAE’s leading Shariah-compliant savings and investment company owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, has partnered with Lulu Exchange – a global cross-border payments company, to provide customers and employees the opportunity to embark on and accelerate their savings journey.

The partnership will make it easier and convenient for UAE nationals and expats to choose from National Bonds’ diversified saving solutions, as well as top up their National Bonds account instantly, through any of the 91 Lulu Exchange branches spread across the UAE.

Securing financial future

“At National Bonds, while we’re working on our mission to empower nationals and residents of the UAE to take charge of their financial future, we’re also striving to deliver intelligent and convenient services to help them have easy access so that they can make swift and confident decisions on time," National Bonds Group CEO, Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, said.

"Our partnership with a financial giant like Lulu Exchange is another step we have taken towards this mission. Through this collaboration between a leading savings and investments company and a renowned financial institution, we want to push the boundaries of the UAE savings culture and make sure everyone can get started on their savings journey,” he said.

National Bonds’ saving schemes have historically yielded highly competitive profit rates for savers each year. Customers signing up through Lulu Exchange will automatically be enrolled into the rewards programme administered by National Bonds, aside from National Bonds’ ongoing Dh35 million annual rewards programme —which will give away over 400,000 prizes on a yearly basis.

Adeeb Ahamed, managing director, LuLu Financial Group, said: “We are delighted to engage with National Bonds to bring their unique services closer to the people of UAE. Investing in reliable savings instruments is key to one’s financial wellbeing, and National Bonds has always been a trustworthy provider in helping its customers achieve this goal. Through our wide network of branches, we hope to drive greater awareness around the various schemes of National Bonds and inculcate a culture of savings among our customers.”

How you can get started

To start an account, simply bring your valid Emirates ID to a Lulu Exchange branch near you. The signup process will take less than five minutes, after which you can access and keep track of your account through the National Bonds Mobile App available on both Android and Apple IOS.

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com